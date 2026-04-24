Beijing Auto Show Highlights China's AI-Driven Automotive Revolution Amidst Sales Slump

The Beijing Auto Fair showcased a strong focus on intelligent driving technologies and AI integration in vehicles, as Chinese automakers invest heavily in autonomous capabilities to navigate a competitive domestic market and declining sales. The event also highlighted a growing push for international expansion, particularly in markets with fewer trade barriers.

The Beijing Auto Fair, a sprawling event covering 380,000 square metres, showcased a remarkable shift in the automotive industry – a focus on intelligent driving technologies with surprisingly few vehicles actually driven by people.

Hundreds of manufacturers and over 1,000 vehicles were on display, attracting a vast number of enthusiasts, yet the emphasis was overwhelmingly on autonomous capabilities and software innovation. This reflects a significant trend in China’s fiercely competitive car market, where automakers are heavily investing in the software and computing power required for hands-free driving, viewing it as a crucial differentiator and a new revenue stream.

The investment is substantial, with companies like Baidu committing up to 80 billion yuan (£8.7 billion) over the next five years to develop their autonomous driving systems. This widespread adoption of intelligent driving features sets the Chinese market apart from almost any other globally, according to Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights. He emphasizes that simply selling passenger vehicles is no longer sufficient for Chinese companies to thrive; they need to offer additional, software-based perks to boost profitability.

Several automakers demonstrated cutting-edge AI integrations. Xpeng unveiled an AI model that allows drivers to issue natural language commands, such as directing the car to park near a specific location like a shopping centre entrance, eliminating the need for precise map coordinates. Xiaomi, traditionally known for appliances and smartphones, showcased an AI-powered operating system capable of handling tasks beyond driving, including restaurant reservations, note-taking, and even ordering coffee.

Notably, the system also monitors driver stress levels and adjusts the in-car environment – lighting and music – to promote relaxation upon arrival at home. However, this technological push occurs against a backdrop of declining domestic car sales in China. Passenger vehicle sales dropped by 17% in the first quarter of the year following the government’s decision to phase out subsidy programs.

BYD, a leading EV manufacturer and a key indicator of the sector’s health, has experienced seven consecutive months of sales decline. This downturn is driving Chinese automakers to aggressively pursue international expansion, particularly in markets where they face fewer barriers. Chery, China’s largest car exporter, is a prime example of this outward focus. Since launching in the UK in August, it has become one of the fastest-growing car brands, selling 13,500 vehicles in just six months.

The company has set an ambitious goal of achieving 10 million global annual sales by 2030, up from a projected 5 million in 2025. Geely is also looking beyond domestic borders, planning to deploy thousands of driverless taxis globally next year through its ride-hailing arm, Caocao, aiming to compete with established US robotaxi firms like Waymo. While robotaxis are already operating in several Chinese cities, their widespread adoption is hampered by regulatory hurdles.

The government recently concluded a public consultation on new safety standards for autonomous vehicles, but a lack of nationwide guidelines and a cautious approach to driverless cars on public roads remain significant challenges. Facing tariffs in major markets like the US and the EU, Chinese manufacturers are targeting smaller markets, such as the UK and Canada, which are perceived as more receptive to Chinese EVs.

Some industry observers suggest the UK is particularly appealing due to its perceived lack of cultural bias against Chinese automotive technology, unlike other countries that have raised national security concerns





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