Beirut Under Siege: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Residential Areas, Claiming Hundreds of Lives and Raising International Concerns

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut targeted densely populated residential areas, leading to a massive loss of life and overwhelming the city's healthcare system. The attacks, which struck several neighbourhoods, resulted in hundreds of fatalities and injuries. This caused widespread destruction and prompted urgent rescue operations. The strikes have also raised concerns about the targeting of civilians and breaches of international law. The situation has intensified amid accusations of military activity, creating fear among residents and disrupting the already fragile safety in the city.

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut 's Tallet al-Khayyat neighbourhood unfolded with scenes of devastation and desperate rescue efforts. Omar Rakha, a resident of the Barbour neighbourhood, woke up bleeding on the street after the building next to his was destroyed by two Israeli bombs. He then frantically searched for his sister through the burning wreckage.

Shaden Fakih, a calisthenics trainer, rushed to the impact site hoping to find his friend Mahmoud, who was inside the struck building. He began assisting in the rescue, pulling people from apartments near the collapsed building, including an elderly woman with disabled legs. The neighborhood, once considered safe from attacks, transformed into a war zone, marked by the absence of his friend and the palpable fear of the ongoing conflict. The assault inflicted significant casualties, revealing a disregard for civilian life. \Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a surgeon at the American University of Beirut Medical College (AUBMC), witnessed the influx of wounded patients. Children, some as young as eleven months old, were pulled from the rubble, often arriving alone and unidentified. He described the urgent need for medical intervention, including performing a critical operation on a young child to relieve pressure in the head. The scale of the attack was staggering: Israel reportedly bombed over 100 targets across Lebanon within minutes, resulting in a death toll of at least 254 people and injuring 1,165, according to initial estimates by Lebanon’s civil defense. This number exceeded the casualties of the devastating 2020 Beirut port explosion. The indiscriminate nature of the strikes, which utilized powerful bombs in densely populated residential areas, led to accusations of intentionally targeting civilians. Lebanese officials, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, condemned Israel's actions as a violation of international law. The surge of casualties in such a short time overwhelmed the healthcare system, echoing the mass casualty events Abu-Sittah had witnessed in Gaza. The AUBMC alone received approximately 70 wounded individuals simultaneously, many in critical condition. Dr. Firass Abiad, a surgeon and former Lebanese health minister, cited the tragic impact, including crush injuries, injuries to elderly individuals, and a woman who lost both legs. \In the aftermath, first responders in Barbour worked tirelessly to find survivors trapped under the rubble. Firefighters battled the smoldering remains of buildings while forklifts moved debris to clear routes for ambulances. Emergency workers reported finding only body parts. A man showed his son a crumpled car via FaceTime, struggling to identify the vehicle amidst the devastation. Rakha, a supermarket owner, reflected on the events, expressing disbelief that such an attack could happen in his neighborhood. He highlighted how Barbour had previously offered refuge to those displaced by earlier conflicts. The area, like many targeted in Beirut, is a mixed neighbourhood where Hezbollah does not have strong support, and that had not previously been considered a target of the conflict. Israel's military suggested these areas had become targets, accusing them of Hezbollah infiltration. Avichay Adraee, Israel’s Arabic language spokesperson, stated that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had observed Hezbollah repositioning in northern Beirut and mixed areas of the city. The attacks sparked a cycle of fear and desperation in a city that was already in an extremely vulnerable position, highlighting the devastating effects of the conflict on civilian populations and the complex geopolitical dynamics at play





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