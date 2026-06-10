Belfast Knife Attack: Family of Victim Calls for Calm

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, who was attacked with a knife in Belfast, has released a statement calling for calm and praising the local people who helped during the attack. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, has been charged with attempting to murder Ogilvie and threatening to kill an NHS radiographer.

The family of the victim of a knife attack in Belfast has called for calm after riots erupted across the city. Stephen Ogilvie , who lost his left eye in the attack, is in hospital and his family has released a statement saying they are 'completely devastated' by the incident.

The family has also praised the local people who stepped in to help during the attack, saying their quick actions 'absolutely saved his life'. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese man, has been charged with attempting to murder Ogilvie and threatening to kill an NHS radiographer. He appeared at Belfast magistrates court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody for four weeks.

The judge condemned the disorder that took place across Belfast and warned those taking part in the violence that they 'can also expect to go to prison'. The family of the victim has also asked for space from the media and the public and has implored anyone who knew anything about the attack to contact the police. They have also expressed their gratitude to the emergency services and the doctors and nurses looking after Ogilvie





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Belfast Knife Attack Stephen Ogilvie Hadi Alodid Knife Attack Belfast Riots

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