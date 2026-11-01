Bella Maclean says Dame Jilly Cooper was a goddess and guardian angel on Rivals set

Bella Maclean, who plays Taggie O'Hara in Rivals, has spoken about the late Dame Jilly Cooper's absence from the second season and her own breakout role. Cooper died in October last year while filming was already under way.

Bella Maclean has described Dame Jilly Cooper as a goddess and a guardian angel watching over the Rivals cast, revealing that the author's absence from the second season made her emotional.

Rivals Cast and Production Success

Cooper died in October last year, when shooting for season two had already started. Maclean, 28, plays the sweet-natured, tongue-tied ingénue Taggie O'Hara in the hit adaptation of Cooper's novel. The show was released towards the end of 2024 and became a massive, joyful, shagtastic hit, notching up orgasmic reviews and bagging multiple awards and nominations, including a Bafta nod for the famous nude tennis scene.

Also read The November 1 Edition

The casting was a triumph: Danny Dyer as the lovable tubby tech millionaire Freddie Jones, David Tennant as the villainous Lord Baddingham, Alex Hassell as the swaggering, smouldering Rupert Campbell-Black, and Maclean as Taggie. Maclean in the flesh is immensely Taggie, doe-eyed, slightly hesitant, with that husky voice. She has long, dark, tangled hair and wears baggy trousers with one hem held up by a safety pin, which is also very Taggie.

In the books, the character has a natural beauty but is also scruffy, undone and never that close to a hairbrush. I think I am really, really like her in ways that I probably would not want to admit, says Maclean, screwing up her face as if in a confessional. She adds: She is really dorky and I am, just, like, I can be quite awkward, and I am really clumsy.

Advertisement

Asked if she can cook, thinking of Taggie's shepherd's pies and devilled eggs, she says with Taggie-ish modesty: I love cooking, but it does not mean I am any good at it. And I am a massive dog person. Rivals is Maclean's breakout role. She now gets recognised and stopped on the streets of North London, where she lives.

Maclean Reflects on Acting Journey

Despite her success, she says: I do not know if I was any good, and still do not know if I am any good at acting. Many viewers have been enraptured by the sheer joy and escapism of the series, the unrestrained hilarity of the bonking and bad behaviour, its lack of finger-wagging political correctness, the 1980s music, the taffeta and the shoulder pads.

For much of the filming of the second season, there was one very notable absence: Dame Jilly Cooper herself, author of Rivals as well as dozens of other adored books, which have sold more than 11 million copies in the UK alone. She had been such a presence on set for the first season and was clearly enormously missed by the cast. It makes me emotional, says Maclean, dipping her head. She was the person steering the ship.

She was a goddess, a guardian angel watching over all of us in this mammoth thing, and she had such a wonderfully relaxed, positive energy, so you always felt held when she was around. It was really, really surreal, and it did not feel real for a long time. Despite the millions of sales, Cooper was long sneered at for writing what many considered to be lowbrow potboilers.

Yet her books are up there with Jane Austen and Anthony Trollope in terms of their wry and sharp-eyed observations about human behaviour. Dominic Treadwell-Collins, the determined producer and writer who adapted Rivals, spent two decades pitching her work to television executives but kept being knocked back because it was deemed unfashionable. It was only after a five-hour lunch with Cooper and encouraging conversations with Disney that it swung into action.

Maclean Early Life and Education

Maclean pulls off the English rose act very convincingly, given that she started out life as an American. She was born in New York City to British parents who worked in the art world, and lived there until she was 10, when the family moved to the UK. She had an American accent, although this soon wore off at school, first in Sussex and then at boarding school, which was not an enormous success because she did not like boarding.

Advertisement

Why did her parents send Maclean and her older twin sisters away? I think they just could not believe we got into such a good school. Luckily, salvation came in the form of a London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art teacher who encouraged her nascent acting skills. Soon she had persuaded the staff to allow her up to London at weekends for Junior Guildhall classes, missing Saturday lessons.

Acting made up for the misery of school. I just found it really exhilarating, and a form of escapism, she says. I have always felt a lot, especially when younger, and I did not understand what the feelings were, so I think that is why I kept going back to acting, as a way of experiencing things that I might not be able to express in my own life.

Maclean grins self-consciously from under her fringe, dyed dark chestnut so she could avoid the thick wig she wore for the first series of Rivals. She jokes: I did not know this was turning into a therapy session. She left school and graduated from Junior Guildhall to Guildhall proper, playing Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream and roles in The Trojan Women, among others, although this three-year spell was also difficult at times. It was really hard, she says.

It is like shoving a mirror in your face, and you realise a lot about yourself and your flaws. I do not know if I was any good, and still do not know if I am any good at acting, she adds, another Taggie-esque moment of self-deprecation. But it was the most valuable time. She went on to appear in Spring Awakening as a prescription-drug-addled teenager, followed by Silent Witness.

Adapting Jilly Cooper Rivals Script

Jilly Cooper's books, those perky, jodhpur-clad bottoms, were familiar from her mother's bookshelves, but Maclean had never picked one up. On reading the script, she liked Taggie's moral backbone. Among a cast of shaggers and boozers, Taggie is by far the most virtuous character. But she also knew that the part needed updating for a modern audience: making her less of a wallflower, giving her more agency.

A Gen Z-er picking up one of those bonkbusters today might be surprised by the blunt language. Women are fat. Infidelity is par for the course. Male coercion is all part of the fun.

When interviewed about playing Campbell-Black before the first series was released, Alex Hassell was asked whether taking on the role of such an arrogant, swashbuckling groper worried him. He replied that it did not.