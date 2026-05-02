Bellamy Committed to Storm Despite Health Battle

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed he will continue to lead the team for the rest of the NRL season despite a recent diagnosis of a degenerative neurological condition. The announcement comes after a seventh straight loss for the Storm.

Craig Bellamy , the highly respected coach of the Melbourne Storm , has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to leading the team for the remainder of the National Rugby League ( NRL ) season, despite recently being diagnosed with a degenerative neurological condition.

This resolute declaration comes amidst a challenging period for the Storm, who suffered a disheartening 28-10 defeat against the Dolphins on Friday night, marking their seventh consecutive loss – a club record for the 2023 grand finalists. The news of Bellamy’s health was publicly disclosed by the club on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of support from the rugby league community and beyond.

Frank Ponissi, the Storm’s long-serving General Manager of Football and a close confidant of Bellamy, delivered the reassuring message following the match in Brisbane, alongside captain Harry Grant. Ponissi was adamant that Bellamy’s determination remains undiminished, stating unequivocally that the coach intends to fulfill his duties through the 2026 season. He emphasized the enduring passion and commitment evident in Bellamy, even during this difficult time.

Ponissi detailed a recent conversation with Bellamy in the dressing rooms at Suncorp Stadium, highlighting the coach’s immediate focus on future improvements. Bellamy was actively engaged in discussing strategies for the upcoming match against the Wests Tigers, demonstrating his characteristic dedication to the team’s performance. Ponissi acknowledged the personal toll the diagnosis has taken on Bellamy and his family, but underscored the coach’s unwavering focus on rectifying the Storm’s current struggles.

He described Bellamy as “remarkable” in his ability to compartmentalize personal challenges and prioritize the team’s needs. The Storm’s current predicament – languishing in 16th position on the NRL ladder – is a source of frustration for Bellamy and the entire organization. Ponissi expressed the team’s collective embarrassment and disappointment with the losing streak, but firmly stated that they will not surrender. Instead, they will intensify their efforts to secure a victory and regain momentum.

Bellamy’s commitment extends to working tirelessly with his coaching staff to identify and address the issues hindering the team’s success. The club and Bellamy are deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support received from all quarters, and the coach is now solely focused on guiding the Storm back to winning form. The atmosphere within the Storm camp, despite the recent setbacks, remains one of determination and resilience.

Captain Harry Grant acknowledged the emotional impact of Bellamy’s health news, describing it as “raw and real,” but also noted the coach’s steadfast approach, maintaining a “business as usual” mentality. For a club with the Storm’s illustrious history – having secured four premierships – losing is simply unacceptable. Grant emphasized the players’ responsibility to support Bellamy and translate their hard work in training into improved on-field performances.

The team understands the need to rally around their coach and collectively strive for a turnaround. The focus is firmly on correcting the mistakes that have contributed to the losing streak and building towards a more positive future. Bellamy’s leadership and unwavering dedication serve as an inspiration to the players, and they are determined to honor his commitment by fighting for every win.

The Storm’s journey to recovery will undoubtedly be challenging, but with Bellamy at the helm and a united team, they remain hopeful of reclaiming their position among the NRL’s elite. The club’s commitment to supporting Bellamy and pursuing success is unwavering, and they are confident that they can overcome the current obstacles and achieve their goals





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