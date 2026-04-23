Beloved ABC Radio Presenter James Valentine Dies at 64

James Valentine, the long-time host of ABC Radio Sydney's Afternoons program, has passed away at the age of 64 following a battle with oesophageal cancer. He chose voluntary assisted dying and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. Tributes are pouring in from across Australia, recognizing his significant contribution to radio and music.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has announced the passing of beloved radio and television personality James Valentine at the age of 64. Valentine, a fixture at the ABC since the mid-1980s, is most recognized for his long-running and highly popular Afternoons program on ABC Radio Sydney, a show he hosted for over two decades.

His death, which occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, followed a courageous battle with oesophageal cancer and was undertaken through voluntary assisted dying, a choice his family affirmed he made with characteristic determination. He is survived by his wife, Joanne, and their two children, Ruby and Roy. Valentine’s career spanned far beyond the radio studio. Diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in March 2024, he initially took leave but bravely returned to the airwaves last year.

Subsequent scans revealed further complications, leading to his final retirement from broadcasting in February. His impact on the city of Sydney was profound, as noted by colleagues like Richard Glover, who described him as someone who uniquely lifted the spirits of the city over an extended period. Beyond his broadcasting work, Valentine was a highly respected and accomplished saxophonist.

He toured with the iconic Australian band The Models and collaborated on recordings with prominent artists including Kate Ceberano and Wendy Matthews, demonstrating a deep passion for music that resonated throughout his life. He was a true ‘music nerd’ as described by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who acknowledged the blend of sadness and joy that his passing evokes, remembering Valentine’s adventurous spirit and consistently positive outlook.

The outpouring of grief and tributes from across the Australian community highlights the significant role Valentine played in the lives of many. ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks lauded Valentine’s warmth, wit, and humanity, emphasizing his exemplary radio craft and the comfort he provided to generations of Sydney listeners. Governor-General Sam Mostyn shared a particularly poignant reflection, describing Valentine as a friend who openly shared his journey with death to encourage a deeper understanding of life and mortality.

She fondly recalled his humor, intelligence, and musical expertise. Notably, Valentine was recently honored with a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) at a ceremony held just last Saturday, a testament to his contributions to Australian culture and society. The ABC has indicated that details regarding memorial arrangements and opportunities to celebrate Valentine’s life will be announced in the coming days, allowing the public to collectively mourn and honor a truly remarkable individual.

His legacy will undoubtedly endure through the countless memories he created with his audience and the profound impact he had on the Australian media landscape





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James Valentine ABC Radio Sydney Voluntary Assisted Dying Oesophageal Cancer Australian Broadcasting Corporation

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