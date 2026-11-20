Fiona, the prematurely born hippo who became a global sensation in 2017, has died at Cincinnati Zoo after swallowing a knit hat. The zoo said surgery was not an option given her size.

Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival made her a global sensation, has died at the age of nine after swallowing a knitted hat that ended up in her enclosure.

The zoo announced her death on Thursday evening local time. A child had thrown the woolly cap, zoo officials said. The zoo said in a statement that vet staff tried everything they could to help Fiona. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome, the zoo said.

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How Knitted Hat Entered Enclosure

The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover, the zoo said. Fiona swallowed the hat about 11 days ago after a zoo visitor tossed it in the air. A ceiling fan caught and deflected the hat into the hippo enclosure through a small opening above the area viewing windows. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said it was an accident.

Before she died, veterinarians kept Fiona hydrated, gave her treats and monitored her every move. They even borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract. Mike Wenninger, the zoo director of animal health, said veterinarians had sedated Fiona twice to evaluate her condition. An ultrasound on Tuesday showed some bunching of her intestines, Wenninger said.

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They also conducted a colonoscopy using a 2.7-metre scope, but were unable to detect anything. Surgery was not an option given Fiona size, the zoo said. Veterinary medicine expert Jack Kottwitz said surgery would have been a major logistical challenge. Multiple incisions would have been needed during a very long surgery, as hippos are notoriously difficult to anaesthetise and have thick skin.

Medical Challenges Facing Hippo

The hat and its blend of fibres posed a particular danger despite its relatively small size. Hippos have a multichambered stomach for digesting plants, and the system makes for a very large gastrointestinal tract through which anything would have to travel. Jan Hawkins, doctor of veterinary medicine at North Carolina State University, said Fiona situation was difficult because it would have been hard to tell where in her body the hat was.

You cannot do the normal imaging and things that you can do in some of the smaller animals, or even horses, Hawkins said. Within an hour of the announcement, visitors began leaving flowers and cards by a hippo statue outside the zoo. One note read, Forever our Fiona, with a heart replacing the a in her name.

Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, Ohio, said outside the zoo that she has been a huge fan of Fiona since she was born because she liked underdogs. Haacke said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom and owns three Fiona shirts. We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here, Haacke said.

We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we are here when she is gone. Yolanda Gould, who works more than 130 kilometres away in Covington, said she and others in her office left early to travel to the zoo after learning about Fiona death. She said outside the zoo that she was feeling a little devastated after following Fiona since she was born.

Public Figures Mourn Hippo Star

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval described Fiona as a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world, he said on X. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called her a true icon. The Cincinnati Bengals football team also expressed condolences, dubbing Fiona the queen of the Queen City.

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In a joint post with US Vice President JD Vance on Instagram, second lady Usha Vance shared a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through a glass wall of her enclosure. The family has a home in Cincinnati. We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona, she said in the caption. Grace Brooks, of Cincinnati, and her two children, ages 3 and 5, had Fiona on their minds when they arrived at the zoo Thursday.

They said she needed to poop, which is, you know, true, Brooks said with a laugh. They know all about Fiona, and we have lots of books about her. The zoo was mostly empty, though a small crowd gathered inside the Hippo Cove where two other hippos were swimming. Even without Fiona in the cove, her presence was felt.

There is a holiday-themed Fiona statue just outside the entrance, and the gift shop has an entire wall filled with hippo-themed shirts, coffee mugs, shot glasses and books, including A Very Fiona Christmas and You Have Got This, Fiona. I do not know a lot of hippos, but Fiona is a star, said Jay Jones, of Cincinnati, who visited the zoo Thursday. She has been through enough. Fiona has been through it.

Fiona Premature Birth History

Gotta pray for her, he said. Fiona survived her first health scare when she was born six weeks premature in January 2017. She weighed just 13.2kg, less than half a normal birth weight and less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at that time. She was unable to stand, unable to nurse, and faced long survival odds.

A zoo staffer hand-milked her mother. The zoo recorded her progress with photos and videos, while fans worldwide followed her development online. She even inspired a children's book series. She was named after the Shrek character.

Fiona made her debut to the media in 2017. Her story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo after months of backlash over the shooting of Harambe, the gorilla who became a pop culture phenomenon because a child got into his enclosure. Fiona father, Henry, was euthanised months after her birth as his health badly declined. The zoo hippo family expanded in 2022 with the birth of Fiona baby brother, Fritz.

Zoos around the world have warned for years about the dangers posed by objects that are tossed or blown into animal habitats. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a zoo.