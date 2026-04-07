Ben Roberts-Smith: A 17-Year Wait for Justice in Alleged Afghan War Crimes

The case of Ben Roberts-Smith, a decorated Australian soldier, sees a protracted journey for justice, with allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan. Witnesses have detailed incidents of killings, resulting in murder charges. This has been a long-standing case, with public support and a struggle for the victim's families to find justice.

The wheels of justice, though notoriously slow, have taken an exceptionally long time to turn in this case, stretching across 17 years. The matter concerns alleged actions by Ben Roberts-Smith , a decorated Australian soldier, in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan , on Easter Sunday, 2009. Roberts-Smith now faces murder charges. The accusations center around the deaths of two unarmed Afghan men.

Witnesses, including former SAS comrades, have provided accounts that place Roberts-Smith at the scene of the alleged killings. One account details Roberts-Smith allegedly machine-gunning an Afghan man in the back. Following this, a soldier allegedly took the slain man's prosthetic leg as a trophy, using it to drink beer from in a makeshift bar, with Roberts-Smith and others posing for photos. This incident forms part of the earliest alleged murders for which Roberts-Smith is currently charged. The delayed pursuit of justice in this case has left the families of the victims awaiting closure and accountability. For the family and friends of the Afghan men who were allegedly killed, the lack of justice has been a persistent wound. The widow of Ali Jan, one of the alleged victims, expressed her pain and the helplessness of her children in a 2019 interview, highlighting the enduring impact of the alleged crimes. Roberts-Smith, during this period, enjoyed significant recognition and honor, including the Victoria Cross, the title of 'father of the year,' and a prominent position with the Seven Network, supported by Kerry Stokes, mixing with royalty at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. He was seen with high profile figures. Despite the serious allegations against him, his life of prominence continued. Roberts-Smith was perceived as a hero by some, showing the deep-rooted cultural importance and complicated issues surrounding his case.\The allegations against Roberts-Smith have previously been considered in court, to a civil standard of proof. A judge determined that, on the balance of probabilities, he committed the war crime of murder and defamed him in reporting the accusations. On the day of the judgment, Roberts-Smith was on holiday, whereas the journalists, Nick McKenzie and Chris Masters, who brought the allegations to light, were present in court. His application for a further appeal was refused and he was ordered to pay the costs. During the civil case, testimony from SAS soldiers and Afghan witnesses provided detailed accounts of Roberts-Smith's actions. The willingness of SAS comrades to break the culture of silence demonstrates a commitment to truth-telling. The courage of those witnesses should restore faith in the character of our soldiers. The allegations of war crimes have prompted a reckoning within the armed forces. A 2020 inquiry found credible evidence of 23 incidents of unlawful killings by or at the direction of Australian special forces soldiers, potentially involving as many as 39 murders. The government responded with actions, yet sadly, such standards weren't embraced by some institutions. These included certain media outlets that supported the accused, in spite of the factual reporting by their peers and the court's findings. This support was not based on journalistic integrity. Australian audiences are entitled to higher standards. The case has also seen prominent figures, such as Gina Rinehart, publicly support Roberts-Smith, including the display of a plaque acknowledging civil trial findings of his involvement in unlawful killings. This plaque, installed after the defamation trial, also mentions that he has not been charged with a criminal offence, reflecting an ongoing debate about the nature of justice and accountability.\The case of Ben Roberts-Smith highlights the complexities of prosecuting alleged war crimes and the challenges faced by victims' families in seeking justice. The lengthy timeline, the varying standards of proof, and the interplay of legal and public perception create a multifaceted narrative. The fact that the allegations are now being heard in a criminal court highlights the tenacity of those who seek the truth. The ongoing criminal charges, after the earlier civil case, indicate the complexities and importance of the case. The long wait for justice, the pain of the victims' families, and the ongoing public debate all underscore the importance of accountability. The actions of the SAS witnesses who spoke out and the journalists who pursued the story, as well as the impact on public perception of the Australian military are all examples of the long lasting effects of the case. The case has raised questions about the standard of conduct during warfare. The case has triggered a re-evaluation of the values that should be upheld by members of the defence forces. The legal battles fought over the allegations, the public support, and the inquiry into war crimes have collectively created an atmosphere that will endure for some time. The case brings a focus on the conduct of Australian soldiers during the Afghan war and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their status or honors. This is a story about duty, honor, and the long road to justice, with implications that reach far beyond the courtroom and into the heart of Australian society





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