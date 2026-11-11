Ben Roberts-Smith and Pauline Hanson mobbed by supporters at Remembrance Day service

Ben Roberts-Smith and Pauline Hanson were surrounded by supporters seeking photos at a Remembrance Day service in Brisbane. Roberts-Smith, awaiting trial on war crime charges, said he was grateful for the support.

Ben Roberts-Smith and Pauline Hanson were mobbed by supporters at a Remembrance Day service in Brisbane on Saturday. The event took place at Anzac Square, where Roberts-Smith was approached for photos in the blazing sun.

His girlfriend, Sarah Matulin, waited nearby. One man remarked, We know who the real celebrity is here, before having his photo taken with the decorated former SAS soldier. Roberts-Smith is on bail awaiting trial on war crime charges. Members of the public, including a man wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words I stand with BRS, as well as acting military personnel, lined up to meet him.

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As he wiped sweat from his brow amid the 30-degree heat, one supporter said, Don't let the bastards get you down. Another man said, Thank you for your service. Roberts-Smith told this masthead he was very grateful for the support of the majority of Australians. But I think today, for me, was about remembering the sacrifice of all those who've been before me and the freedoms that we have in this country, he said.

As a current-day serviceman, it's great that people are still happy to support us and continue to get behind those veterans. When asked if he had considered not attending the Remembrance Day service given the spotlight and the accusations he faces, Roberts-Smith replied, It's a free country. On the possibility of a future career in politics, Roberts-Smith, who recently ventured into a clothing line, said, I've got a lot of other problems to worry about.

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Pauline Hanson Supports Roberts-Smith

Standing metres away, one of Roberts-Smith's most high-profile advocates, senator Hanson, was also taking photos with supporters. I think that's a clear indication that the public do like what I offer to the people of Queensland and Australia as representation, she said. I support Ben, and I know he has been charged, but he has not been convicted, and I was charged, and my sentence was overturned and was quashed. So I understand what he's going through.

He's got a lot to go through in the future. Hanson wandered across Ann Street after the ceremony flanked by her security, then drank a beer in the packed Grand Central Hotel among mostly suited men wearing medals and at least one with a black shirt displaying support for Roberts-Smith. Roberts-Smith, a Victoria Cross recipient, was arrested following a five-year investigation by the secretive Office of the Special Investigator into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

War Crime Charges and Trial

The alleged offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. He has been allowed to live in Queensland on bail. He is awaiting trial on five counts of the war crime of murder. Roberts-Smith has already unsuccessfully contested allegations that he committed war crimes, including murders, in a defamation case.

He fought all the way to the High Court. In an interview with Sydney 2GB radio host Ben Fordham last month, Roberts-Smith said he wouldn't change a single thing about his military career and maintained he was innocent. James Hall is the News Director at the Brisbane Times. He is the former Queensland correspondent at The Australian Financial Review and has reported for a range of mastheads across the country, specialising on political and finance reporting. Marissa Calligeros also contributed to this report.