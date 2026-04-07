Ben Roberts-Smith Arrested on War Crimes Charges: Historic Australian Prosecution Looms

Former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been arrested in Sydney on multiple counts of murder relating to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The arrest follows a long investigation and sets the stage for a potentially landmark prosecution in Australian history.

Ben Roberts-Smith , a decorated former special forces soldier, has been arrested in Sydney Airport on Tuesday morning. This arrest is in connection with multiple counts of murdering unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners, marking what is poised to be the most significant war crimes prosecution in Australian history. The arrest, carried out by Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers at the arrivals gate after his flight from Brisbane, comes after a five-year investigation.

This investigation secured the cooperation of SAS eyewitnesses. These witnesses are expected to allege that Roberts-Smith executed, and directed junior soldiers to execute, at least half a dozen defenseless detainees during his time in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012. The AFP has confirmed that a media conference will be held on the arrest later on Tuesday.\The investigation has focused on claims that Roberts-Smith strongly disputes, including allegations that he kicked an Afghan civilian off a cliff, executed a prisoner with a prosthetic leg during an Easter Sunday mission in southern Afghanistan in 2009, and ordered another subordinate to murder a second detainee captured in the same compound. At the time of the alleged 2012 execution, Roberts-Smith was the most decorated Commonwealth soldier to serve in Afghanistan. If proven, the allegations against the Victoria Cross recipient could lead to him being stripped of his medals and potentially facing a life sentence. While a jury will ultimately determine Roberts-Smith's guilt, the prosecution represents a dramatic downfall for a former war hero. He was previously strongly supported by prominent figures, including former defence minister and Australian War Memorial chairman Brendan Nelson, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, and billionaire Kerry Stokes. Roberts-Smith fought a defamation case all the way to the High Court, challenging a full Federal Court decision that upheld the allegations against him to the civil standard. Roberts-Smith, the son of a former West Australian Supreme Court judge and major general, joined the army in 1996 and became Australia’s most famous modern soldier after he was awarded the VC for his actions in a 2010 battle. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and is expected to vigorously fight any criminal charges.\Official sources, speaking anonymously due to lack of authorization, have revealed that the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) recently contacted Attorney-General Michelle Rowland to seek authorization for a prosecution, as required in war crimes cases. Over the past five years, a dedicated team of state and federal police detectives, recruited from homicide and elite squads as part of the highly secretive Office of Special Investigations (OSI), meticulously built the case against Roberts-Smith. Confidential sources indicate that OSI detectives employed tactics such as phone tapping in Australia and overseas, planting listening devices, and conducting raids. Most significantly, they persuaded SASR soldiers who allegedly witnessed or were implicated in Roberts-Smith’s alleged war crimes to cooperate as prosecution witnesses. The case against Roberts-Smith is not circumstantial; it is built on the firsthand accounts of decorated SAS soldiers and Afghan War veterans. One SAS eyewitness stated that they decided to assist the OSI because they believed no Australian soldier was above the law. The eyewitness emphasized the importance of truth and honour, and how the actions allegedly went against the mission in Afghanistan. Witness testimony, previously aired in an unsuccessful civil defamation action Roberts-Smith launched in 2018, was crucial to the Federal Court’s determination, upheld by the Full Court, that Roberts-Smith had murdered unarmed detainees and civilians. The Full Court judges ruled Roberts-Smith a war criminal based on the “balance of probabilities” standard. Roberts-Smith's application for leave to appeal to the High Court was subsequently rejected. A major investigation was launched into Roberts-Smith in late 2017, unearthing many of the alleged war crimes that were later investigated by the OSI. These allegations were detailed in numerous articles published between 2018 and 2023





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes Afghanistan Australian Army SAS

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lily Mora explores origins of Australian modernism in new show at Heide Museum of Modern ArtA new show at the Heide Museum of Modern Art explores how the famous Heide Circle reimagined the family in radical ways in the 50s and 60s.

Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith arrested over multiple war crimesAustralia’s most famous soldier has been taken into custody over the alleged murders of unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners.

Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith arrested over multiple war crimesAustralia’s most famous soldier has been taken into custody over the alleged murders of unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners.

Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith arrested over multiple war crimesAustralia’s most famous soldier has been taken into custody over the alleged murders of unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners.

Read more »

Ben Roberts-Smith arrested over multiple war crimesAustralia’s most famous soldier has been taken into custody over the alleged murders of unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners.

Read more »

From war hero to accused serial killer: The unravelling of Ben Roberts-SmithThe war memorial’s poster boy for Australia’s contribution to its longest war is now in custody, potentially facing life in prison.

Read more »