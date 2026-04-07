Ben Roberts-Smith Charged with War Crimes: A New Chapter in a Long Legal Battle

Australia's most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, faces criminal charges related to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, potentially leading to a life sentence. The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Office of the Special Investigator and the Australian Federal Police. This marks a new phase in his legal fight, following a previous defamation case where he was found to have committed war crimes.

The laying of criminal charges against Ben Roberts-Smith , Australia's most highly decorated living soldier, signifies the commencement of a new and significantly more perilous phase in his protracted struggle to refute allegations of war crimes . Previously, the consequences of this battle were primarily reputational and financial; however, Roberts-Smith now faces the potential for a life sentence if found guilty on five counts of the war crime of murder.

The former Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) corporal, aged 47, was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, but the case is slated for its initial mention before the Bail Division on Wednesday, a virtual court operating via video links in New South Wales. These criminal charges arise from allegations that initially surfaced in 2018 through a series of reports published by Nine newspapers, concerning several missions conducted in Afghanistan. After years of legal disputes, substantial court costs, and a Federal Court trial that extended over 100 days, Roberts-Smith, a recipient of the Victoria Cross, did not see his reputation vindicated. Instead, he faced a damning civil ruling that declared him a war criminal. Justice Anthony Besanko found, on the balance of probabilities, that there was substantial truth to allegations implicating him in the deaths of four detainees in Afghanistan. Now, with the higher standard of proof required in criminal proceedings — beyond reasonable doubt — a different legal landscape is in effect. Roberts-Smith has persistently denied all wrongdoing, characterizing the accusations as egregious and malicious. He appealed the initial ruling, but three Federal Court judges upheld the original decision, finding it careful, clear, and free of legal errors. His final attempt to overturn the defamation ruling was exhausted last September when the High Court declined to hear the case.\While the defamation case and its appeals were unfolding, the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) initiated a complex joint investigation. Upon Roberts-Smith's arrival in Sydney from Brisbane on Tuesday, authorities were present. Footage released by the AFP shows the former corporal's face blurred as he accompanied investigators, although his distinctive stature and tattoos were easily recognizable. The degree of overlap between the evidence presented in the defamation trial and the evidence in the criminal case remains unclear. AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett stated that Roberts-Smith is accused of involvement in the deaths of Afghan nationals between 2009 and 2012, in circumstances that constituted war crimes under the Commonwealth Criminal Code. It will be alleged that the victims were detained, unarmed, not actively participating in hostilities, and under the control of Australian Defence Force (ADF) members at the time of their deaths. Barrett stated that it will be alleged the victims were shot by the accused or by subordinate ADF members acting on the orders of the accused. She emphasized that the investigation was meticulous and thorough. While declining to provide details about Roberts-Smith's reaction upon being met by authorities at the airport, the commissioner extended a message to the broader defence community. She stated that the alleged conduct is limited to a small segment of the respected ADF, and that the vast majority of ADF members serve with honor and distinction. She urged support for the ADF and encouraged consideration for the families of those who died in the line of duty. These charges mark only the second instance where such a joint investigation has resulted in criminal charges against an ADF member. OSI Director of Investigations Ross Barnett described the charges as a significant step, the result of diligent and professional investigative work. When questioned about the timing of the charges, Barnett cited operational considerations.\Roberts-Smith faces a potential life sentence if convicted. The investigation is one of over 50 concerning alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, with 39 of them having been finalized. Barnett noted the complexity of these investigations, given that they involve allegations stemming from a war zone approximately 9,000 kilometers from Australia, a location that is no longer accessible. The legal process ahead will likely involve further scrutiny of the evidence presented in the initial defamation trial, as well as new evidence collected during the joint OSI and AFP investigation. The outcome of the criminal proceedings will have a profound impact on Roberts-Smith's reputation and liberty, potentially altering the legacy of Australia's most decorated living soldier. The meticulous and thorough nature of the investigation undertaken reflects the gravity of the allegations and the commitment of Australian authorities to addressing potential war crimes. This case is also a significant marker for the Australian Defence Force, reminding the public of the importance of accountability and the need to uphold the highest standards of conduct even during times of war. The families of the deceased are undoubtedly hoping for justice to be served, and the ADF community is hoping to see the truth come out. The case will be a test of the Australian legal system and its ability to investigate allegations of war crimes, and could affect the international image of the country





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