Ben Roberts-Smith Granted Bail in War Crimes Case

Decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been released on bail in Sydney after being charged with five counts of murder related to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The court cited lengthy trial delays and difficulties accessing sensitive documents as reasons for the decision, imposing strict bail conditions.

Decorated soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has been granted bail, a decision that saw him appear via video link from his solicitor's office, seated upright with hands on his knees and hair neatly combed, at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court . Roberts-Smith faces five counts of war crimes , specifically murder, concerning the alleged killings of unarmed detainees in Afghanistan .

The judge, Greg Grogin, released him after ten days in custody, citing anticipated lengthy trial delays, difficulties in conferring with his legal team from prison, and challenges accessing sensitive documents. Judge Grogin acknowledged that the outcome of the trial remains unpredictable and stated that any potential risks of absconding or interfering with witnesses could be effectively managed through strict bail conditions. He issued a stern warning to Roberts-Smith, emphasizing that any breach of these conditions would swiftly lead to his return to custody, visualized by the judge as him being "again donned in green." Roberts-Smith's parents, who have consistently supported him, were present in court, along with a number of other supporters. His father, former judge Len Roberts-Smith, has agreed to provide a $250,000 surety. Upon leaving the court, his mother, Sue Roberts-Smith, expressed her love and support to the media. Trevor Stewart, a veteran and supporter who attended the proceedings, voiced criticism regarding the financial cost of the criminal charges, suggesting that Roberts-Smith was merely following orders and questioning the absence of the investigators at the court. The defence team argued for Roberts-Smith's bail based on the inherent complexity and potential for protracted delays in the legal proceedings, particularly concerning the examination of national security documents. His barrister, Slade Howell, highlighted that the prosecution of these allegations could span many years with numerous unforeseen developments. Howell also pointed out that the evidence presented in the criminal trial is likely to differ significantly from that heard during the protracted defamation case brought against this news organisation. He suggested that as evidence is disclosed and procured, a substantially different picture of the case's strength may emerge. The defence further contended that Roberts-Smith is highly likely to comply with bail conditions, having been aware of a criminal investigation for several years and consistently returning home after overseas travel. Howell proposed limitations on Roberts-Smith and his legal team's knowledge of witness details and statement timings, noting that some witnesses are strongly aligned with the prosecution and have been granted indemnity. He asserted that any attempt by Roberts-Smith to contact witnesses would be swiftly reported, leading to his immediate arrest. Conversely, the prosecution argued against bail, emphasizing the grave seriousness of the charges, the potential for a life imprisonment sentence, and the perceived strength of the Crown's case. Barrister Simon Buchen, SC, representing the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, cited evidence including forensic findings such as marks on detainees' wrists indicating restraint prior to alleged execution, a substantial volume of Australian Defence Force documentation, and evidence of conduct following the alleged murders. The prosecution also raised concerns about Roberts-Smith's risk of absconding, citing a past failure to notify authorities of plans to move abroad, the use of encrypted burner phones to evade law enforcement, and alleged witness contact during the defamation trial. Judge Grogin ultimately determined that the risks could be mitigated through bail conditions. These conditions include travel restrictions, limiting Roberts-Smith to Queensland unless for approved legal or medical appointments. He is strictly prohibited from contacting witnesses or individuals involved in the proceedings. Furthermore, he must surrender his passport and is permitted to use only one designated phone and laptop, the details of which must be provided to the police. The judge also noted that Roberts-Smith has previously been subjected to surveillance measures, including telephone intercepts and visual monitoring, which are likely to continue. Outside the Silverwater Correctional Complex, a single supporter held a placard reading Free Ben Roberts Smith. The charges stem from a five-year investigation by the Office of the Special Investigator and the Australian Federal Police, scrutinizing allegations that Roberts-Smith executed, or directed the execution of, five Afghan prisoners and civilians between 2009 and 2012. The testimony of witnesses will focus on their knowledge of these alleged executions





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Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes Bail Afghanistan Court

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