Ben Roberts-Smith Offered to Surrender to Police Before Airport Arrest, Court Hears

The former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith reportedly offered to turn himself in to authorities prior to his recent apprehension at Sydney Airport. His legal team argued during a bail application that police were likely aware of his travel plans, suggesting a lack of flight risk due to anticipated ongoing surveillance. The court also heard that some prosecution witnesses have been granted immunity from prosecution, making it unlikely for Roberts-Smith to interfere with them. His arrest is linked to five charges concerning alleged war crimes, including murder, of Afghan nationals between 2009 and 2012. This development follows his unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against Nine newspapers, where the court found substantial truth in allegations of his involvement in war crimes.

In a dramatic turn of events, decorated former SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith had reportedly offered to surrender himself to police before his apprehension at Sydney Airport last week. This revelation emerged during his bail application hearing at Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court . Ben Roberts-Smith ’s barrister, Slade Howell, presented the argument that law enforcement officials appeared to have prior knowledge of his intended travel to Sydney. Howell suggested that the applicant, Mr.

Roberts-Smith, had been under constant surveillance, a fact implicitly acknowledged by a senior investigator from the Office of the Special Investigator. The defence team emphasized that the notion of Mr. Roberts-Smith being a flight risk was highly improbable, given the expectation of continuous monitoring by authorities. Furthermore, Mr. Howell confirmed that several key witnesses for the prosecution had been granted indemnity from criminal proceedings. He argued that in such circumstances, it would be illogical and ultimately counterproductive for Mr. Roberts-Smith to attempt any interference with these witnesses, as any such action would likely be reported immediately, leading to his prompt rearrest. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Roberts-Smith’s arrest were outlined during the bail application. He was traveling with his daughters when officers from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) intercepted him on the tarmac. In his submission, Mr. Howell reiterated that as a recipient of the Victoria Cross, Mr. Roberts-Smith would undoubtedly be subjected to stringent monitoring by the authorities and would be required to report to the police on a regular basis. Additionally, his interstate travel would be significantly curtailed, and a financial surety, provided by his father, Len Roberts-Smith, would be in place. The court was also informed of proposed conditions regarding his possession and use of a single mobile telephone, which would be accessible to law enforcement upon request. Mr. Howell asserted that there was no evidence to suggest that Mr. Roberts-Smith possessed knowledge of the whereabouts of any prosecution witnesses or had any means of contacting them. The arrest is the culmination of joint investigations conducted by the AFP and the Office of the Special Investigator, stemming from allegations concerning Mr. Roberts-Smith’s alleged involvement in the deaths of five Afghan nationals between 2009 and 2012. AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett stated at a press conference that the charge of war crime – murder carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The prosecution intends to allege that these deaths occurred in circumstances constituting war crimes under the Commonwealth Criminal Code. It will be further alleged that the victims were unarmed, under the control of Australian Defence Force members, and were either shot by Roberts-Smith or by subordinate ADF members acting on his orders. This significant legal development occurs nearly three years after Ben Roberts-Smith suffered a substantial defeat in his multimillion-dollar defamation case against Nine newspapers in 2023. At that time, Federal Court Justice Anthony Besanko had concluded that the allegations of murder and war crimes committed by Roberts-Smith during his deployment in Afghanistan were substantially true. The court’s findings in the defamation case, which extensively scrutinized the conduct of Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan, set a significant precedent and laid considerable groundwork for the subsequent criminal investigations. The bail hearing focused on preventing Mr. Roberts-Smith from absconding or interfering with the judicial process, with his legal team arguing that his public profile and the extensive oversight he would face made such actions virtually impossible. The prosecution's case hinges on establishing his direct or indirect involvement in the killings, which are alleged to have occurred during his operational tours. The court's decision on bail will be crucial in determining the immediate future of the proceedings and the conditions under which the investigation will proceed. The implications of these charges are profound, not only for Mr. Roberts-Smith but also for the wider narrative surrounding Australian military conduct in Afghanistan





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Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes Arrest Downing Centre Local Court Bail Application

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