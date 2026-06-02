Ben Simmons Eyeing Olympic Dream with Potential NBL Comeback

Former NBA star Ben Simmons is being urged to return to basketball in Australia to chase his goal of playing for the Boomers at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with support from legends like Andrew Gaze and his godfather David Patrick.

Fallen basketball star Ben Simmons has been encouraged to make a career comeback in Australia, aiming to fulfill his long-held ambition of playing for the Boomers at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics .

At 29, Simmons sat out the entire 2023-24 NBA season and has since focused on professional sport fishing, owning the South Florida Sails team. His godfather, David Patrick, who serves as an assistant coach for the Australian national team, confirmed that Simmons still has unfinished business with the Boomers and is eager to compete on the Olympic stage.

Basketball legend Andrew Gaze emphasized that Simmons must return to competitive basketball soon if he hopes to be in contention for LA 2028, noting that despite past back injuries, the three-time NBA All-Star possesses the talent to dominate in the National Basketball League (NBL). Gaze stated that if Simmons is motivated and physically sound, he could quickly become a top player in Australia, praising his all-around game and leadership qualities.

Simmons has not suited up for the Australian senior team since his debut as a teenager at the 2013 FIBA Oceania Championships, but Patrick revealed that Olympic representation remains a key goal. Gaze also addressed the frequent criticism about Simmons' perimeter shooting, saying that such a versatile talent would be a tremendous asset for Australian basketball.

However, Simmons' path back is complicated. He currently lacks representation after parting ways with his previous agent following his decision to reject a one-year veteran minimum contract with the New York Knicks. According to anonymous NBL sources, the league would welcome Simmons, but formal discussions can only begin if he signals his intention to join. One anonymous club owner described Simmons as a potential marquee drawcard, capable of boosting attendance and media attention.

A recent podcast discussion highlighted that Simmons, now maturing, is focused on both mental and physical health and sees the Olympics as a motivating factor to reignite his basketball career. Simmons' NBA journey has been marred by physical and mental health challenges and a contentious relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers, leading to trades to the Brooklyn Nets and later the Los Angeles Clippers before he became a free agent.

Over his career, he has averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, but his shooting numbers remain a concern-he has made only five three-pointers in his entire career. Meanwhile, fellow Australian star Patty Mills, playing in Europe, has been linked with NBL teams in Perth and Brisbane.

Additionally, league sources confirmed that Simmons and his family have previously shown interest in purchasing an NBL franchise, indicating his ongoing connection to basketball in Australia despite his current hiatus





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