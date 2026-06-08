Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson face investigation after England's win over New Zealand

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are facing an investigation after a nightclub incident, which may lead to both players being dropped for the next Test against New Zealand.

Authorities launched an investigation into a nightclub incident involving England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson . The incident may lead to both players being dropped for the next Test against New Zealand after breaching team protocols.

This revelation is a blow to a team seeking to reset its image and relationship with fans after being dogged by allegations of a drinking culture. England's victory over New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday was the first step to redemption, but the celebration of that success could undo any ground made up.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced they were looking into a breach of team protocols after the pair were found in a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. The regulator is an independent disciplinary body that can impose suspensions and fines. Stokes, who has been captain since April 2022, has been at the forefront of England's enterprising approach to Test cricket alongside coach Brendon McCullum, which was dubbed 'Bazball'.

After dramatic early success, results have nosedived and the team showed a more pragmatic approach at Lord's. Atkinson, who took 5-30 in the second innings as England wrapped up a 115-run win over the Black Caps, is seen as a core part of England's attack. If Stokes is suspended, then vice-captain Harry Brook would take over for the second Test at The Oval on June 17.

Brook was fined A$60,000 and given a final warning after an incident in Wellington on the eve of a white-ball match, in which he was captain. The incident happened prior to the Ashes but the news only broke after the final Test at Sydney. There had been numerous reports of excessive drinking on tour, in particular during a mid-Ashes break in Noosa.

England director of cricket Rob Key denied the team had a drinking culture, but a midnight curfew was subsequently imposed for a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup that followed, both with Brook as captain. Coach Brendon McCullum earlier this year said: The day I walked into the job, the first thing I said to these boys is don't do anything that lands you on the front page of the paper, and nothing good happens after midnight, but we're going to have a good time





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