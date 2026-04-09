Bendigo Bank Announces Workforce Changes Due to Outsourcing Deals

Bendigo Bank is restructuring its operations, leading to potential job losses due to outsourcing agreements with Infosys and Genpact. The bank is committed to supporting impacted employees during this transition.

Bendigo Bank employees are facing potential job losses as the lender implements a new round of operational changes linked to outsourcing agreements with global companies. The bank disclosed that these changes 'will lead to workforce changes,' impacting staff within its technology and business operations divisions. Consultation with affected employees is yet to commence, and the precise extent of the job losses remains undisclosed.

According to a statement released by the bank, the decisions concerning workforce adjustments are not taken lightly. The bank acknowledges that this will be a difficult period for its employees and pledges to navigate these transitions with empathy, support, and respect. Bendigo Bank is committed to ensuring that individuals affected by these alterations receive the assistance they require. The bank emphasized that the health and well-being of its employees remain a central consideration in the planning and execution of these critical workplace modifications. \The announced workforce adjustments are associated with the commencement of the next phase of the bank's 'Productivity Program.' This program includes substantial partnerships with Infosys and Genpact, aimed at significantly transforming the bank's technological infrastructure and business operations. Specifically, Infosys will undertake a seven-year technology services agreement. Simultaneously, Genpact will oversee certain aspects of business operations over a six-year period. Bendigo Bank believes that these agreements will facilitate the streamlining of processes and improve operational efficiency. The bank's leadership highlighted the benefits of collaborating with global experts, explaining that this strategy allows the bank to simplify its systems and invest in new capabilities. The intention is to leverage global expertise, improve efficiency, and utilize the generated savings to reinvest in innovative technologies and capabilities to enhance customer service and competitiveness in the market. \Bendigo Bank serves approximately 2.9 million customers across Australia, and this restructuring initiative is integrated into its broader strategic plan, extending through 2030. The bank is positioning itself for future growth and adapting to the evolving landscape of the financial services industry. The partnerships with Infosys and Genpact are critical components of the bank's strategy to enhance its operational capabilities and improve its overall performance. The program is designed to create a more efficient and streamlined organization. The bank aims to leverage these changes to deliver better services to its customers and strengthen its competitive position. The bank's leadership expressed confidence in the long-term benefits of the 'Productivity Program' and its potential to generate greater value for shareholders and customers. The bank is focusing on digital transformation, customer experience, and operational efficiency to achieve its long-term objectives. The bank's commitment to supporting its employees during this transition is a crucial part of its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable growth, despite the challenges that these changes will bring





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Bendigo Bank Outsourcing Job Losses Restructuring Technology

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