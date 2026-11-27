The City of Greater Bendigo Council and La Trobe University have apologised to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah for infringing her freedom of expression at the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival, as the event is unlikely to return next year.

The City of Greater Bendigo Council and La Trobe University have apologised to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah for trying to limit what she could say at last year's Bendigo Writers Festival.

The university admits it infringed on her freedom of expression by trying to impose a code of conduct upon her and other writers, which led many to boycott the event, and says it will do better. The Palestinian-Australian academic, who had been invited to appear on a panel as part of the La Trobe University Presents sessions at the 2025 festival, on Friday said she had accepted the apology and felt vindicated.

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VCAT Discrimination Proceeding Against Council And University

Three days before the August 2025 event, the City of Greater Bendigo Council, which hosted the festival, told participants they were required to sign a code of conduct. The code included compliance with the principles espoused in the university's Anti-Racism Plan, including the definitions of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Abdel-Fattah started a proceeding in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal alleging Greater Bendigo City Council and La Trobe University had unlawfully discriminated against her because of her political beliefs.

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In the statement on Friday, Greater Bendigo City Council says it respects the importance of intellectual and artistic freedom, and the need for such respect of these powerful human rights. While it did not intend to infringe such rights, it acknowledges and sincerely regrets that we infringed Dr Abdel-Fattah's intellectual and artistic freedom.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor Theo Farrell unreservedly apologised for the harm caused by the University in how it attempted to manage its concerns about the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival. The university respects the importance of academic freedom and freedom of speech, and the need for respect of these powerful human rights, the statement says. The university has learned lessons from the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival and will do better in the future.

Academic Accepts Apology After 5A Lobby Group Concerns

The council and university statement also quoted Abdel-Fattah, who said: I accept the unreserved apologies as acknowledgment of the harm inflicted on me, my right to intellectual and artistic freedom and my human rights. As previously reported, the Australian Academic Alliance Against Antisemitism, a lobby group also known as 5A, had raised concerns about Abdel-Fattah's appearance with event organisers before the festival.

The group said her participation in the panel discussion would pose a direct threat to the Jewish community in Australia. In a post to Instagram on Friday, Abdel-Fattah said: The letter sent by 5A to Bendigo Council and La Trobe University, which triggered the imposition of that code of conduct, required my compliance with the Universities Australia definition of antisemitism. That letter was deeply offensive, profoundly dehumanising and dangerous in its explicit conflation of anti-Zionism and antisemitism.

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In an August 2025 letter to the festival on behalf of participants, the Human Rights Law Centre said the attempt to impose a code of conduct and compliance with La Trobe's definition of antisemitism would prevent critical discussions at panels and events on any matters deemed divisive or non-sensitive. The move led to 180 writers boycotting the festival. It triggered the resignation of director Louise Adler and ultimately saw the event cancelled.

Next Year Festival Unlikely To Go Ahead

The statement also noted that the Bendigo Writers Festival is unlikely to go ahead next year.