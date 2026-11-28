Greater Bendigo City Council and La Trobe University issue unreserved apologies to author Randa Abdel-Fattah following the cancellation of the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival due to code of conduct disputes.

Greater Bendigo City Council and La Trobe University have issued unreserved apologies to Palestinian Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah regarding her exclusion from the 2025 Bendigo Writers Festival. The joint statement confirms that the legal dispute initiated by Dr Abdel-Fattah in June has been formally resolved.

Resolution of Legal Dispute

Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah launched legal action against the two institutions in June, claiming she faced discrimination based on her political beliefs and activity. The council chief executive, Andrew Cooney, stated he apologises unreservedly for the harm caused to Dr Abdel-Fattah. The official statement acknowledges and sincerely regrets that the council infringed upon her intellectual and artistic freedom.

Also read Bendigo Council and La Trobe University Apologise to Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah Over Festival Code of Conduct

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Theo Farrell also issued an unreserved apology to the author. He emphasized that the university respects the importance of academic freedom and freedom of speech. Farrell added that the university has learned lessons from the 2025 event and will do better in the future. Dr Abdel-Fattah accepted the apologies as an acknowledgment of the harm inflicted on her right to intellectual and artistic freedom and her human rights.

Origins of the Code of Conduct Dispute

The controversy began when Dr Abdel-Fattah was scheduled to speak at the August 2025 festival about her book Discipline. Three days prior to the event, organizers sent a code of conduct to authors. This document included an expectation for speakers on La Trobe University sponsored sessions to comply with a contested Universities Australia definition of antisemitism.

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Dr Abdel-Fattah withdrew from the festival in response to these requirements. Her withdrawal led to a boycott by more than 50 other authors. This mass withdrawal resulted in the cancellation of significant events, including both the opening and closing nights of the festival.

Critical Perspectives from Other Stakeholders

Historian Clare Wright, who served as a guest curator for the 2025 festival, shared the joint statement on social media. Wright expressed that while the apology was significant, it was incomplete. She noted that staff were collateral damage and called for unreserved apologies to the more than 50 authors who pulled out. Many of these authors acted in solidarity with Dr Abdel-Fattah or because they could not in good conscience sign the code.

When launching her legal case, Dr Abdel-Fattah argued that universities and cultural institutions must be held accountable for discrimination and anti-Palestinian racism. She stated that the situation is not a time for normalizing racism and repression. She criticized antisemitism definitions used to silence those speaking out against Israel, describing the state as an apartheid state and genocidal settler colony.

Consequences for the Festival

Greater Bendigo City Council conducted a review of the 2025 writers festival following the controversy. The review highlighted the reputational damage incurred during the event. Consequently, the council decided to take the year off in 2026. This suspension represents a significant operational shift for the annual literary gathering in regional Victoria.