Three judges handling Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial have told Israel's attorney-general that two of the three cases against him face serious problems, leaving the luxury gifts case involving James Packer as the focus.

Three judges presiding over Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial have told Israel's attorney-general that two of the three cases against him face serious problems, in a dramatic development that leaves the luxury gifts affair involving Australian billionaire James Packer at the centre of the proceedings.

The judges summoned Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to a Jerusalem courtroom and all but torpedoed a series of criminal charges facing the 77-year-old prime minister. They said they believed Case 2000 and Case 4000 had serious problems and the chances of a conviction were low, in effect encouraging prosecutors to drop those allegations. Netanyahu leapt on the remarks, claiming in a nationally televised address that the trial has collapsed.

Also read Mosman houses face the wrecking ball for James Packer-backed $106m apartment block

He said: Ten years of terrible suffering for me, for my wife, for my son. Of delusional investigations, of character assassination, of harsh incitement. That wounds the soul. Who will give us back these years?

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Prosecutors first indicted Netanyahu in 2019 over three separate matters but have run them together in the same trial. Case 1000 involves luxury gifts Netanyahu and his wife Sara received from Packer and his Hollywood producer friend Arnon Milchan. Secret police interviews and court transcripts revealed how the Netanyahu couple, as well as their university student son Yair, tapped into the Australian businessman's fortune between 2013 and late 2016.

Luxury gifts fuel first case concerns

There was a supply line of champagne and cigars, a $US46,000 ($67,000) diamond-encrusted gold bracelet, free food, and unlimited use of Packer's mansion and apartment in Israel whenever the Netanyahus wanted it. The gifts attracted police attention in 2016 because public officials in Israel are largely banned from receiving gifts. There has never been any suggestion of wrongdoing by Packer. Case 2000 involved allegations of a dodgy deal between Netanyahu and a major newspaper publisher.

Case 4000 presented the most serious charge of bribery, with Netanyahu accused of making decisions to benefit a wealthy telecommunications investor in exchange for favourable media coverage. Case 1000 has arguably the strongest evidence base. Dozens of people, including Packer's former personal assistant, driver and chef in Israel, have testified in court and handed over reams of documents to support police claims the prime minister illegally benefited from gifts from wealthy benefactors.

Plea deal suggested for first case

While the judges did not recommend prosecutors abandon Case 1000, they did suggest a plea deal might be the way to go. Prosecutors now face a serious choice: push ahead with Case 1000, or try to strike a deal to end the decade-long legal saga. Netanyahu is cock-a-hoop after the likely collapse of other aspects of the trial, so may be unwilling to offer any concession of wrongdoing when the legal momentum is with him.

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If Case 1000 does go ahead, the reclusive Packer will take centre stage. The former casino and media mogul has agreed to testify via audio-visual link on behalf of the defence. Whereas Packer was once only one of several players in the trial, the likely demise of the other charges means his relationship with Bibi is now central to whether Netanyahu is convicted and potentially barred from office.

The outcome of last month's national elections remains unclear but Netanyahu is well behind former military chief Gadi Eisenkot in the race to form a new government. On the verge of being thrown on the political scrapheap after a record-breaking 18 years as Israeli prime minister, Netanyahu has been flailing around like a wounded animal, portraying himself as the victim of a vast state conspiracy. There is another curious possibility.

Legal fees raise transparency questions

Should the trial end and a new government form without Netanyahu as its leader, authorities might be inclined to open an investigation into who has been paying the prime minister's legal bills since 2019. A report last month revealed Packer had paid at least $US1.25 million ($1.78 million) to the Tel Aviv law firm defending Netanyahu in court. The payments have been made in monthly wire transfers of $US50,000 for the past two years.

A source close to the businessman has insisted the payments were for work done for Packer, including deal finding in Israel, and unrelated to the prime minister's court case. But there is growing pressure in Israel for an investigation to determine whether Netanyahu has received an undisclosed benefit from the funding. Authorities have appeared reluctant to go down that road while the trial is underway. But if it goes away, Netanyahu's legal relief may be short-lived.