Benji Marshall Backs Rising Star Makasini After Injury Sidelining

Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall has addressed the absence of young talent Heamasi Makasini, confirming a foot injury prompted his withdrawal while noting the necessity of a mental reset for the 18-year-old.

Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall has provided clarity regarding the absence of teenage sensation Heamasi Makasini from this week's lineup to face the Canberra Raiders. The 18-year-old rising star was spotted at training on Wednesday morning sporting a moon boot, sparking initial concerns that his omission was a direct reaction to a difficult performance against Brisbane over the weekend.

However, Marshall emphasized that the decision was as much about player welfare and long-term development as it was about the physical ailment. The coach confirmed that Makasini is currently dealing with bone bruising in his foot, an injury that would have rendered him unavailable for selection regardless of his recent form on the field. Marshall took the opportunity to address the intense media scrutiny that often follows young athletes, drawing from his own experiences as a teenage phenom who burst onto the NRL scene. He highlighted that while Makasini possesses immense natural ability and has shown great promise playing the demanding centre position, the pressure of the professional environment can take a toll. According to the coach, the young player has been working incredibly hard, maintaining a high level of intensity and enthusiasm that has naturally made him a focal point for opposition defenders. Marshall believes that stepping away from the spotlight for a short period will allow the youngster to refresh mentally, regain his confidence, and heal from the physical niggle before returning to the senior squad. Looking ahead, the Tigers coaching staff is considering the best pathway for Makasini to regain his momentum, which may include a stint in the NSW Cup. Marshall was careful to frame this possibility not as a punishment, but as a strategic development tool. He pointed to the return of veteran center Starford To’a as evidence that shifting players through different grades is simply a standard part of professional player management. Marshall stressed that the organization views Makasini as a foundational piece for the future of the club and intends to protect his development by not overexposing him during a slump or injury. The club remains committed to nurturing his talent carefully, ensuring that he is not unfairly compared to legendary figures of the game before he has had the chance to fully mature into his own role within the top-tier competition





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Benji Marshall Heamasi Makasini Wests Tigers NRL Player Welfare

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