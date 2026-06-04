Bennett Blasts Bunker After Controversial Try

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett questions the value of the bunker after a missed play-the-ball error leads to a critical try for Manly.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has launched a scathing critique of the NRL 's bunker system following a controversial play-the-ball error that led to a crucial try for Manly in their recent clash.

The match was tightly contested at 10-8 when Manly's fill-in fullback Clayton Faulalo sliced through the defensive line to extend the lead, a moment that came shortly after he suffered a low-grade hamstring strain not expected to keep him sidelined for long. Replays showed that edge forward Ben Trbojevic bobbled the ball as he attempted to play it, with the football appearing to stick to his hand, a clear violation of the rules.

Bennett expressed his frustration, stating that the bunker, despite being a costly investment, failed to correct the error. He emphasized that the try originated from a single movement and that if such play-the-balls are deemed acceptable, the game will undergo significant and rapid changes.

However, Bennett acknowledged that his team's performance was subpar and that he would not use the officiating as an excuse for the loss. He argued that bunker officials should take as much time as needed to get decisions right, otherwise the millions spent on the technology are wasted.

Bennett admitted his preference for no bunker at all, advocating for a return to the traditional method of accepting on-field calls, as the system still gets decisions wrong despite having the advantage of replay and no time constraints





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NRL Wayne Bennett South Sydney Rabbitohs Manly Sea Eagles Bunker Controversy

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