Bennett Defends NRL's Six-Again Rule Amidst Coaching Backlash

Veteran coach Wayne Bennett champions the NRL's controversial six-again rule, citing increased entertainment and a rejection of past 'grapple' tactics, despite growing criticism from clubs and coaches concerned about fatigue, injuries, and the game's evolving fabric.

Rugby league legend Wayne Bennett has stepped forward to defend the NRL 's significant overhaul of ruck infringements, asserting that the code must resist a return to the disruptive tactics that plagued the sport for years. This season's intensified application of the six-again rule , which grants an extra tackle count for minor infractions instead of a penalty, has undeniably accelerated game pace and led to a dramatic surge in scoring, with matches now averaging an astonishing 50 points.

These changes were strategically implemented to enhance the game's appeal to broadcasters and secure lucrative television deals. However, the shift has not been without its critics. Several clubs have expressed frustration, and notably, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been vocal in his dissent, lamenting that the "fabric of the game" has been eroded. Club chief executives are actively pursuing a meeting with NRL head of football Graham Annesley to address these concerns. Bennett, however, remains a staunch advocate for the new direction. Speaking ahead of the Rabbitohs' clash with St George Illawarra, he emphasized the current entertainment value of the game, highlighting the thrilling tries and dynamic ball movement. He firmly stated his opposition to reverting to an era characterized by 'grapples' and other contrivances designed to hold players down, a period he believes the sport suffered through for over a decade. The adaptation to these new interpretations has varied across teams. Some, like the Raiders, have reportedly struggled despite Stuart's previous support for tackle resets over penalties in certain circumstances, with him now claiming the policy has been taken too far. Stuart, whose team narrowly defeated the Rabbitohs 36-34 in their recent encounter, argued that simply increasing the game's speed does not automatically equate to greater entertainment, pointing to the high-scoring nature of matches as evidence. He questioned the attractiveness of a 50-30 scoreline. Parramatta coach Jason Ryles had previously cautioned that the increased fatigue stemming from a faster game could lead to a rise in injuries, citing the dangerous hip-drop tackle as a prime example. Bennett, whose South Sydney side currently sits fifth on the premiership ladder, acknowledged that he would be amenable to alternative solutions that circumvent the need for set restarts. Nevertheless, he stressed that the onus now rests squarely on the players to adapt. He articulated that players have historically pushed the boundaries of the rules, but the six-again interpretation demands a higher level of compliance, as transgressions carry significant team consequences. Bennett believes players must become more conscious of adhering to the rules and making concerted efforts to provide the referees with clear, clean play-the-ball situations, a standard he personally wishes to see maintained. Compounding the frustration for some clubs is a perceived lack of clarity and insufficient notice regarding future rule amendments and interpretation changes. The NRL's announcement of the updated six-again rule on February 4th, less than a month before the season commenced with a double-header in Las Vegas, has been a point of contention, with some clubs feeling inadequately prepared for the swift implementation of these significant adjustments.





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