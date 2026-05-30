Bent Light Poles Reveal Canberra's Invisible Height Limit

Manuka Oval's light poles are angled to stay below Canberra's RL617 height limit, which preserves Parliament House's prominence. The rule has shaped the city's skyline for decades, but planners now question its future as the city grows.

The six light poles surrounding Canberra's Manuka Oval appear to lean inward, and for good reason. At 47 meters tall, they are deliberately angled to comply with a strict urban design rule known as RL617 .

This rule, part of the National Capital Plan, sets a maximum height of 617 meters above sea level for structures in the Parliamentary Zone. The benchmark is the grassy peak of Parliament House's sloping lawns, ensuring that the building's symbolic prominence remains uncontested. Without this bend, the poles would have exceeded the limit and could not have been approved.

The design, conceived by architect Rodney Moss of Cox Architecture, ingeniously solves the height restriction while providing broadcast-quality lighting for nighttime sports. The lights use a shovel-shaped head to focus illumination downward, maximizing efficiency despite the tilt. The RL617 rule dates back to 1990, when the National Capital Authority formalized it to preserve Walter Burley Griffin's vision of a bush capital where nature dominates over built form.

Only Parliament House's flagpole and the dome of the Australian War Memorial rise above this invisible line. The rule explains why Canberra's skyline appears relatively low-rise, particularly in Civic, the city center. According to Moss, developers and architects are intimately familiar with RL617, as it shapes every major project in the zone.

The angled Manuka Oval poles are a creative response to this constraint, but they come with higher costs due to the need for larger footings to support the off-center weight. Moss notes that a straight pole would have required a simpler foundation, but the lean necessitated a more robust structure. As Canberra's population approaches half a million, the future of RL617 is being questioned.

ACT government architect Catherine Townsend argues that it is time for an adult conversation about the city's growth. While she does not advocate for uniform height increases, she suggests that selective taller buildings could serve as punctuation points, adding excitement and scale to the city center. City Hill, with its heritage-listed trees, currently acts as a stage curtain blocking views to the south.

Townsend wonders whether raising height limits could create a more dramatic urban climax, signaling that visitors have arrived at the heart of the capital. Any change to RL617 would require negotiation between the territory government and the National Capital Authority, as the rule is embedded in the National Capital Plan. The conversation reflects broader tensions between preserving Canberra's unique character and accommodating modern urban needs





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