Bernard Tomic and Keely Hannah Welcome First Child, Astara Aurelia Tomic

Former world No. 17 tennis player Bernard Tomic and partner Keely Hannah have announced the birth of their first child, Astara Aurelia Tomic, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The couple kept the pregnancy a secret, with Hannah's social media silence adding to the surprise announcement. The news comes after a period of ups and downs in their relationship, including a public incident at an ATP Challenger event.

Former world No. 17 Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic and his partner Keely Hannah have joyfully welcomed their first child into the world. Hannah, taking to social media on Sunday, shared a series of heartwarming photos of the newborn, revealing that the couple had become parents over the preceding weekend. Her post, capturing the intimate moment, read, The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept. Astara Aurelia Tomic . 05.04.2026.

This announcement came as a surprise to many, as neither Tomic nor Hannah had publicly disclosed Hannah's pregnancy in the months leading up to the birth. In fact, Hannah had maintained a period of relative silence on her Instagram account, with a hiatus lasting as long as 37 weeks, fueling speculation and intrigue amongst their followers and the wider public. This low-profile approach marks a significant chapter in the couple's relationship, offering a glimpse into their private lives beyond the public scrutiny that often accompanies their public appearances and interactions. It's a testament to their desire for privacy and their wish to protect their family's newest member from the pressures of the spotlight. Tomic and Hannah's relationship, which began in 2022, has been a subject of considerable public interest and scrutiny. Their journey together has been punctuated by both joyous occasions and instances of public discord, highlighting the complexities of navigating personal relationships under the intense gaze of the media and the public. In 2024, the couple found themselves embroiled in a public spectacle during an ATP Challenger event, where Tomic retired mid-match following a heated argument with Hannah. The incident, captured by commentators and spectators alike, provided an uncomfortable view into the couple's personal dynamics, especially when Tomic repeatedly complained of feeling ill during the match, and at one point, even refused to continue playing until he could consult with a doctor for a second time. Shortly before his withdrawal, an argument between Tomic and Hannah over the cause of his illness was overheard by members of the crowd, further adding to the tension and disruption of the event. The commentator at the time expressed his surprise and discomfort at being thrust into commentating on the couple's disagreement. This incident further showcased the challenges faced by public figures in maintaining their privacy and navigating the pressures of their personal lives. Beyond his personal life, Tomic's professional tennis career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. More than a decade has passed since he reached the pinnacle of his career, when he climbed to world No. 17 after reaching the semi-finals at the 2016 Brisbane International. During much of that season, Tomic maintained a position within the top 30 players globally, showcasing his undeniable talent and potential. However, his performance began to decline in subsequent years, and he has not ranked among the top 100 players since August 2019. Despite the challenges and setbacks, Tomic has persisted in his pursuit of recapturing the form that once made him a formidable competitor, competing on the Challenger and ITF tours in recent years. This tenacity speaks to his enduring love for the sport and his determination to return to the higher echelons of professional tennis. Tomic's journey underscores the unpredictable nature of professional sports, where immense talent does not always guarantee sustained success, and where personal challenges and public scrutiny can profoundly impact a player’s performance and overall career trajectory. His story provides a compelling narrative of resilience, highlighting his efforts to find form and fulfillment in both his professional and personal life





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