Berri Cooking Class Builds Community And Lowers Food Costs

The Cooking Outside the Box program in Berri uses a community garden and ac.care support to teach affordable meals, strengthen social bonds, and improve mental wellbeing for diverse residents.

The Cooking Outside the Box program in Berri, South Australia, offers residents a practical pathway to reduce household food expenses while fostering deep social connections. Cain Stanley, a 28-year-old participant, now actively tends to garden beds at the Berri Community Centre. He looks forward to clearing overgrown leaves and harvesting homegrown fruit and vegetables that will later serve as ingredients for the weekly cooking class he attends.

Garden To Table Cost Saving Mechanism

Run by the local not-for-profit organization ac.care and supported by Foodbank, the initiative provides a structured environment where people gain confidence in cooking on a tight budget. The program directly addresses the rising cost of basic groceries by utilizing fresh produce from the centre's garden alongside other sourced ingredients. This approach allows participants to prepare meals without the financial strain associated with commercial food prices.

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Mr Stanley has been involved in the program for a few months and reports that he is excited about the steady development of his cooking skills. The hands-on nature of the class allows individuals to see the direct result of their labour. Clearing plants and managing the garden beds has become a welcomed weekly routine rather than a chore. This tangible connection to food preparation reinforces the value of the skills being taught.

Social Impact And Volunteer Leadership

Sue Dayman, the Berri Community Centre coordinator, notes that she meets people facing significant financial hardships on a regular basis. She emphasizes that the centre runs various programs throughout the week to encourage creativity and meaningful relationships among attendees. By lowering the cost of cooking, families can potentially afford other essential community activities. Ms Dayman stated that if food costs are managed, children might join sports or engage in other community events.

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The financial pressure on basic vegetables has become a critical issue for many households. Ms Dayman highlighted that everyday produce now represents a significant portion of a family budget. The program evolved directly from these identified needs, allowing participants to take ownership of the curriculum. This organic growth has resulted in a supportive environment where everyone is welcome to share their ideas.

Cultural Exchange And Group Growth

The cooking sessions celebrate diverse cultural cuisines, with participants encouraged to contribute their own traditional recipes and tastes. This inclusivity has helped the group expand significantly since its inception. Janet Becker, who joined the cooking group a year ago, now helps lead the sessions. She recalled that the group started with only a small number of people. Today, the class often hosts up to 20 attendees on any given day.

The demographic of the group is broad, including individuals of various ages, abilities, backgrounds, and cultures. Ms Dayman described the atmosphere as being like a family where no judgment is passed. This sense of safety has allowed bonds to deepen over time. The program also incorporates movement and fun to enhance the experience. One volunteer recently introduced a Zumba session to help participants work up an appetite while food cooks.

Community Outreach And Mental Health

Participants report substantial improvements in their mental health and social lives through their involvement in the program. Ms Becker noted that the classes get her out of the house and provide a crucial outlet for mental wellbeing. She has formed strong friendships within the group and feels inspired to cook more frequently at home. This shift in habits has positively impacted her daily routine and overall outlook.

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The benefits of the program extend beyond the immediate participants. Ms Becker mentioned that the group often prepares large quantities of food. They successfully feed the entire class and have also provided surplus meals for homeless individuals waiting outside. This act of generosity reinforces the community spirit that defines the initiative. The program continues to evolve as new members bring their unique perspectives and culinary traditions to the table.