Es Devlin opens The Turning at Powerhouse Parramatta with six installations

British artist Es Devlin brings six immersive installations to Powerhouse Parramatta, including a 24-metre table where strangers draw each other after 15 minutes of eye contact.

British artist Es Devlin has opened The Turning, a major immersive exhibition featuring six installations across the fifth floor of Powerhouse Parramatta. The show includes an egg-shaped sound pavilion on the museum terrace that carries hallmarks of the set design Devlin helped create for U2 in Las Vegas.

The LED screens and fabricated structures were installed at a cost of 10 million dollars, contracts show. Devlin is celebrated globally for blurring the line between art and stagecraft. She has designed concert sets for Beyonce, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, co-designed Super Bowl halftime shows, and shaped visual spectacles from London's West End to the Australian Open player tunnel at Rod Laver Arena. For the Powerhouse, she has arranged her installations into chapters.

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Collective Portrait Strangers Sketch

The exhibition is anchored by Collective Portrait, a 24-metre table holding a continuous paper scroll. Visitors take opposite seats, set a timer for 15 minutes, and sketch the stranger facing them. The resulting drawings join an ever-expanding communal tapestry hung across the gallery walls. Devlin has staged iterations worldwide, from London's National Portrait Gallery to Miami, Seoul and Sao Paulo.

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Doesn't matter whether you can draw or not, I don't mind, Devlin explains. It's more: can you look into the eyes of a stranger for 15 minutes and leave a trace of that encounter? There aren't many conditions currently in our society where you can safely look a stranger in the eye for that long. The concept originated when Devlin invited 50 strangers into her London home, one by one.

I didn't speak to them. I just looked into their eyes for 45 minutes and drew, and I found it deeply moving, she says. What I expected of them, what I thought they might be, gradually fell away. If you don't speak, the things you disagree about don't govern the room.

Devlin's show replaces original plans for a planetarium at the museum. While an artist of Devlin's global stature might traditionally have launched at the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Powerhouse's Lisa Havilah approached her three years ago via personal introductions and asked her to open in western Sydney. It represents an unorthodox offering for a museum once touted as Australia's answer to the Smithsonian. We need both modes of attention, she says.

Powerhouse Parramatta New Direction

What I've felt in all the team that I've been working with in this building over three years is their absolute passion about not separating. I went on a big tour of all the other exhibitions and this place is like a day out, and it's free. I think there are 1500 items from the collection in here, but they are contextualised in a thought-provoking way. Entertainment gets a bad rap, doesn't it?

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But of course, its original meaning is entretenir, to hold people together, she says. That is what cultural institutions need to do. To borrow Maya Angelou's insight, people will forget what you said and what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel. The six installations include Forest of Us, a poetic video narrated by Devlin that reveals the biological symmetry between the human lungs and forest canopies producing the oxygen to sustain life.

Forest Of Us Mirror Maze

Viewers then step physically through the screen into a mirror maze, akin to Coney Island, where they lose themselves in fractured reflections. Memory Palace is an illuminated disc highlighting monuments and moments of individual action and human achievement, from the railings of Parliament Square where Emmeline Pankhurst protested to the banks of the Parramatta River. I began developing this work after reading a particularly bleak climate report, wondering if humanity could ever alter its path, Devlin says.

Remembering Pankhurst, remembering James Baldwin, it proves that we have shifted before, and we can again. ScreenShare features an entire room papered floor-to-ceiling with prints from Devlin's 30-year archive, spanning pop concert sketches to botanical studies. Visitors are invited to peel a print directly off the wall to take home. A sketch for a sketch.

Western Sydney Opening Free Entry

The opening marks a significant moment in western Sydney's history, and the museum is free to enter.