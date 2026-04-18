Beyond the Boundary: Psychic Medium Georgia Walker Coaches Tasmania's Devils

Georgia Walker is making history as the inaugural coach of the Tasmania Devils VFLW team, but her path to the coaching box is as unconventional as her ability to connect with the spirit world. A psychic medium and tarot reader, Walker blends her spiritual practices with a strong football background, aiming to lead her team with a unique approach.

Georgia Walker , the inaugural coach of the Tasmania Devils VFLW team, defies conventional expectations of a football mentor. Her personal life, intertwined with spiritual practices and a belief in psychic connections, sets her apart.

Upon meeting her, one might not immediately associate her with the world of Australian Rules Football or the AFLW, where she has played. Walker navigates the realms of sport and spirituality with a distinctive approach.

During an interview at her Hobart home, she readily offered to read tarot cards, demonstrating a comfort level with the unseen as much as with strategic game planning. She identifies as a psychic medium, engaging in practices such as tarot readings and reiki, and professes an ability to connect with spirits. She emphasizes that she only shares messages that are repeatedly conveyed, believing them to be what the recipient needs to hear.

Walker expressed delight when the tarot cards revealed a previously unseen pattern, signifying a novel experience for her. Her childhood in regional Victoria was marked by a spiritual upbringing; her mother was deeply spiritual, and as a child, Walker and her sister would converse with spirits, including that of their recently deceased grandmother.

She describes her physical manifestations, such as making faces or talking to herself, as simply acknowledging the presence of spirits communicating with her. Walker indicated that individuals are seeking to connect with me, with a younger woman being particularly prominent. She conveyed that I have significant support and that first-timers might experience an overwhelming influx of spiritual voices. Her insights about my life resonated deeply, though some remained open to interpretation.

Walker does not apologize for her abilities, asserting that she is merely relaying the information she receives. The Tasmania Devils have embarked on a unique journey since their 2024 inception, and Walker's appointment as VFLW coach exemplifies this distinctive approach.

While her spiritual inclinations are notable, her football expertise is formidable, earning her respect within the women's game. The advent of the AFLW in 2017 revolutionized Australian rules football.

Walker's appointment as Tasmania's first VFLW coach followed a rigorous selection process. Her early football knowledge came from her father, a coach in regional Victoria. She then progressed as a player, representing her state, playing two games for AFLW club Collingwood, and captaining the Southern Saints, St Kilda's affiliate women's team.

An injury and concussion prematurely ended her playing career, leading her to coaching. She subsequently coached the GWS Giants Academy team and served as a backline coach for their AFLW team before applying for the Tasmanian coaching position. Even before the conclusion of her first pre-season with the Devils, she was appointed as an assistant coach for the VFL women's representative team that competed during Gather Round.

Her players acknowledge her unconventional nature but find her combined spiritual and football acumen to be a source of inspiration. They appreciate her high energy and her ability to foster an environment of connection through shared inside jokes, which positively influences their approach to the game plan. She imparted information about potential new job opportunities, a timely insight as the player is currently seeking employment, and advised on the importance of self-expression without oversharing.

Walker's integration of her spiritual and professional lives began during her tenure at Southern Saints, where she worked alongside Steph Warburton, another psychic medium who was employed as St Kilda's mindfulness coach





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