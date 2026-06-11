Beyond the Byline: What Newsroom Journalists are Reading in Their Spare Time

A curated look at the diverse reading lists of journalists and editors, ranging from investigative non-fiction and political narrative theory to queer Arthurian legends and dysfunctional family comedies.

If you truly wish to understand the inner workings of a person's mind, it is often more revealing to skip the personality tests and instead take a close look at their bookshelf.

For those who follow the work of professional journalists and editors, their public identity is usually tied to the stories they break or the opinions they curate. However, a glimpse into their private reading habits reveals a far more diverse range of interests. In a recent internal survey, staff members across the newsroom shared the titles that have captured their attention during their off-the-clock hours. The results were a fascinating blend of the predictable and the surprising.

Some, like the tenacious Kate McClymont, remain committed to the pursuit of corruption and wrongdoing even in their leisure time, while others have drifted toward medieval fantasies, literary tales of heartbreak, and the absurdities of dysfunctional family life. These selections have essentially formed an unofficial office book club, highlighting a collective hunger for both rigorous truth and imaginative escapism.

Among the most gripping recommendations is a true-crime narrative detailing the mysterious death of a nineteen-year-old who plummeted from a luxury apartment balcony on the banks of the Thames in 2019. This tragic event serves as a gateway to a broader investigation into the decline of London, illustrating the devastating consequences that occur when official authorities ignore the rampant corruption fueled by billions of dollars flowing in from Russian oligarchs.

In a different vein of intellectual exploration, John Yorke's Trip to the Moon: Understanding the True Power of Story offers a deep dive into narrative structure. While some may find Yorke's prose a bit overly descriptive, his insights into how stories shape conspiracy theories, religion, and politics are profound. He argues that political success often depends on a masterclass in condensed narrative, citing the effectiveness of slogans like Make America Great Again over more complex campaign messaging.

His analysis extends to the classics, linking the domesticity of story to the works of Tolstoy. For those seeking emotional depth and social commentary, the newsroom highlighted the work of Tayari Jones. Her storytelling is described as a well-balanced meal, providing both satisfaction and lasting thought. By focusing on two motherless girls and their lifelong journey through grief, Jones uses narrative counterpoints to explore how lives diverge and eventually reconnect.

Set during the tail end of the Jim Crow era in the 1950s and 1960s, her work feels remarkably timely, mirroring the resonances of previous Oprah Book Club picks. Similarly, another standout selection from 2026 focuses on a writer struggling with the loss of his digital lifeline after dropping his phone in a hotel sink.

This novel serves as a poignant critique of post-pandemic screen addiction, depicting the physical and mental withdrawal of being suddenly offline in a world obsessed with YouTube toy unboxing videos and constant connectivity. Escapism also played a major role in the staff's choices, particularly through John Glynn's retelling of Arthurian legends. Focusing on the story of Lancelot, Glynn explores the yearning and queer identity beneath the knight's armor, specifically his relationship with Galehaut.

This version of Camelot, featuring Merlin and Morgan Le Fay, provides a satisfying reimagining of neglected settings and characters. On the non-fiction side, government minister Andrew Leigh provided a concise yet brilliant history of innovation. From the discovery of penicillin to the dangers posed by artificial intelligence, Leigh tracks the trajectory of human progress, noting how monopolies and patent disputes, such as those involving the Wright brothers, have historically hindered development.

Finally, for a dose of dark humor, Madeline Cash's portrayal of a dysfunctional family—complete with imagined affairs, bomb threats, and a church-plaguing gnat infestation—offered the kind of bonkers entertainment that provides a necessary respite from the seriousness of the daily news cycle





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