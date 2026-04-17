Beyond the Platitudes: An Unexpected Empathy for Prince Harry

An initial skepticism towards Prince Harry's participation in a mental health summit gives way to unexpected empathy as the author witnesses a shift from prepared speeches to a raw, personal reflection on grief, duty, and the enduring impact of his mother, Princess Diana.

The author, initially skeptical about Prince Harry 's relevance at a mental health summit , admitting to a text exchange with a fellow broadcaster questioning his "workplace" experience, found herself unexpectedly moved by his presentation. Despite a 25-minute delay that forced the host, Professor Melinda Edwards, into an impressive improvisation session for the $1000-a-ticket attendees, Harry's arrival was visually striking.

He presented an image of expensive tailoring and good physical condition, though a slight tiredness around the eyes hinted at underlying pressures. However, his initial on-stage demeanor was far from the charming public figure known for effortless interactions. Instead, he delivered a speech that felt akin to an office town hall, lacking stage presence and relying on a series of platitudes about the dangers of social media, the importance of speaking up, the troubled state of the world, and the perspective-shifting impact of fatherhood. The presence of Meghan Markle, impeccably dressed and attentively watching from the side, added a notable element, with Harry acknowledging the depleting nature of their "making a difference" efforts while advocating for optimism. The turning point in the author's perception occurred during the Q&A session with Brendan Nelson. When prompted about the source of his sense of duty, Harry shifted from his prepared remarks to a more spontaneous and revealing response. His assertion that he was "born into it" carried a dismissive, almost aristocratic air, befitting a Sandhurst-trained officer, but he quickly followed it with a deeply personal connection to his late mother, Diana. He articulated that his duty was also what Diana would have wanted, acknowledging her as his calling card. This led to a poignant reflection on grief, its enduring nature, and the profound challenges of experiencing it under intense public scrutiny from a young age. Harry candidly admitted to years of avoidance, stating, "I don't want this job. It killed my mum." The author recounted vivid childhood memories of Diana carrying a young Harry from a hospital, his youthful piano playing, and a poignant jet ski ride shortly before her death. The enduring image for many, including the author, remains his visible devastation at his mother's funeral, a symbol of a lost boy's profound sorrow. While the author critiques Harry's public speaking skills, likening them unfavorably to shopping channel spiels and suggesting a need for a speechwriter and "chemistry coach," she admits to feeling more empathy than anticipated. This empathy stemmed not from his global fame, but from glimpses of the 12-year-old boy grappling with unimaginable loss. The author suggests that for many, Harry remains frozen in that moment of tragedy, which contributes to his enduring audience. The summit concluded with a standing ovation, with one attendee, Rose, who had met Princess Diana as a child, declaring, "Loved it. Love him. He’s as real as you can get for someone like that." Kate Halfpenny is the founder of Bad Mother Media





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