Family and police search for BHP specialist Simon Thuijs, missing since leaving a Brisbane hospital on November 14, with fears of medical disorientation and lack of medication.

Families and law enforcement officials are urgently searching for Simon Thuijs, a 32-year-old Perth resident and AI specialist, who has been missing since leaving a Brisbane hospital on Saturday, November 14. The disappearance of the mining executive has sparked a massive social media campaign and a ground search by his partner and parents, who traveled from Western Australia to assist in the investigation.

Hospital Discharge and Disappearance Details

SIMON THUIJS was last seen in the Herston precinct of Brisbane around 11.45 am on Saturday, November 14. He was observed wearing a striped shirt and white shoes near Butterfield Street before vanishing without a trace. Thuijs, who works as an AI behavioural experience specialist for BHP, had traveled from Perth to attend a work conference earlier in the week.

Also read Woman who chained herself to Brisbane bar in protest honoured with statue

He was scheduled to return to Perth on Friday but missed his flight after suffering a medical episode in his Brisbane CBD hotel. An ambulance transported him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where he was discharged at approximately 11 pm on Friday night. Although he returned to the hospital the following morning, he left after only one hour and did not take essential personal items with him.

The missing items include a backpack containing his phone, laptop, and wallet, all of which are crucial for communication and identification. Thuijs has not been seen or heard from since leaving the hospital grounds on Saturday morning, raising immediate concerns about his safety and whereabouts in a city he has not visited in years.

Advertisement

Family Concerns Regarding Medical Condition

AGUSTIN GARCIA HAAG, Thuijs's partner, expressed deep concern regarding the specialist's potential disorientation and lack of access to necessary medication. Haag stated that Simon had not received his regular medication since Saturday, which could significantly impair his ability to navigate the unfamiliar urban environment safely.

Haag flew to Brisbane with Thuijs's parents on Sunday, November 15, to join the search efforts. He highlighted the difficulty of finding Simon in a large city, especially given the ease with which public transport can be used to travel long distances quickly. There is a fear that Thuijs may have boarded a train and become lost in a new area.

Haag revealed that the last communication from Simon was a text message sent on Friday evening that simply read, "love you lots." The family is currently frustrated by delays in obtaining critical surveillance footage. They are urgently seeking CCTV recordings from the hospital and surrounding roads in the Herston precinct to track Thuijs's movements after he left the emergency department.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

QUEENSLAND POLICE have officially launched a missing person's appeal to help locate Thuijs. The police force is coordinating with the family and relying on public assistance to identify anyone who may have seen the missing man since Saturday. The investigation is actively examining the area around Butterfield Street in Herston, where Thuijs was last spotted.

The family's inability to access hospital and public CCTV footage as quickly as needed has added pressure to the investigation. Haag emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that the delay in obtaining visual evidence from the past four days is hindering their ability to narrow down Simon's potential locations.

Advertisement

The community and corporate circles are closely following the case, with BHP and colleagues likely monitoring the situation as the search continues. The combination of medical vulnerability, disorientation in an unknown city, and the lack of communication devices makes this a high-priority missing person case.

Ongoing Search and Next Steps

The search for SIMON THUIJS remains active as the family, friends, and Queensland Police continue to comb through Brisbane for any leads. The social media campaign aims to keep the story visible to ensure that anyone with information can come forward immediately.

Authorities are advising the public to remain vigilant and to check if they have captured any images or videos of a man matching Thuijs's description in the Herston area or on public transport networks. Every piece of visual evidence is being prioritized to help reconstruct the timeline of his disappearance.

As the days pass, the window for locating Thuijs safely becomes narrower. The family's hope is that the release of more CCTV footage and increased public awareness will quickly lead to his safe return. Any information regarding his whereabouts is considered critical at this stage of the investigation.