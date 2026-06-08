Bianca Dye Emerges as Frontrunner for KIIS FM Breakfast Slot After Stellar Fill-In Performances

Bianca Dye has impressed both listeners and network insiders at Australian Radio Network with her fill-in hosting on KIIS FM's breakfast show following the departure of Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson. While industry speculation treats the temporary hosts as auditions, ARN is reportedly seeking a triple-threat presenter with TV, radio, and podcasting experience. Dye, a four-time ACRA winner, brings a strong background in both radio and television, making her a standout contender.

Bianca Dye has exceeded all expectations since filling in as KIIS FM 's breakfast show host and is fast becoming the name on everyone's lips at Australian Radio Network ( ARN ), according to an insider.

Earlier this year, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson's The Kyle and Jackie O Show left the prime-time slot after an on-air tiff saw the pair's radio alliance unravel. Since then, the 52-year-old has filled in a number of times across Sydney and Melbourne's channels, pleasantly surprising both listeners and network insiders and emerging as an unexpected standout. There were expectations she'd do a solid job, but the reaction internally has been much stronger than anticipated.

However, while Dye has blown away both radio bosses and the morning commute crowd, a separate source has insisted that ARN's rotating slate of hosts are not in an audition process for the coveted slot. People inside the industry are treating the fill-ins like auditions, but that's not necessarily how ARN views it.

Other sources have claimed that ARN executives are looking for more than just a stock standard radio host, they're looking for a triple threat with television experience, radio credibility and podcasting success. Dye is no stranger to radio, hosting The Nitemix Across Australia in the 1990s and fronting the former Bianca, Ben & Lakey show 90.9 Sea FM Gold Coast, which was axed towards the end of 2023.

The media whizz is the only woman in commercial radio to win the prestigious Australian Commercial Radio Award (ACRA) for best entertainment presenter four times. She has also had her fair share of TV opportunities, appearing on the first season of Channel Nine's The Golden Bachelor in 2025, as well as appearing in the likes of Beauty and the Beast and Thank God You're Here over the years.

Various big-named Aussie stars have been rumoured to be in discussions with ARN to front KIIS FM's open breakfast slot. A number of media personalities have trialled the KIIS FM breakfast slot as a fill in over the past couple of months, with the likes of Abbie Chatfield, Georgie Tunny and Smallzy taking turns in the coveted role





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bianca Dye KIIS FM Australian Radio Network Kyle Sandilands Jackie O Henderson Radio Breakfast Show Host Fill-In ARN ACRA Television Triple Threat Sydney Melbourne

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ginbey injured during Eagles game after impressive start to seasonReuben Ginbey, emerging star for the Eagles, suffered a left quad injury while chasing Mitch Georgiades during a game. Despite being one of the team's best players in the first half and receiving applause, Ginbey was in serious discomfort and required heavy strapping. The injury comes after a breakout 2025 season where he was surprisingly omitted from the 22Under22 squad, despite strong performances and being touted as an All-Australian candidate.

Read more »

Melbourne's Day Tripper festival interrupted by false smoke alarm but continues with diverse performancesRomy Vager's powerful set at Melbourne Town Hall's Supper Room is briefly interrupted by a false smoke alarm during Day Tripper, an eight-hour multi-venue music event within the Rising festival. After a 30-minute delay, activities resume with performances spanning techno-folk, dub, and punk across multiple locations.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Planning Wedding at Madison Square GardenTaylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce are rumored to be getting married at New York's Madison Square Garden on the weekend of July 3, according to anonymous sources. The venue, which has hosted Swift's performances eight times, offers privacy and security for the high-profile couple, though no official confirmation has been made.

Read more »

Sarah Di Lorenzo’s healthier ‘fakeaway’ recipes make takeaway night guilt-freeThe nutritionist shared healthier versions of pizza, honey chicken and breakfast muffins.

Read more »