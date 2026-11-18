Bandidos member Joel Leavitt faced scrutiny at the Kourakis Royal Commission as he claimed inability to recall details more than 200 times. The inquiry examined his $165,000 payment from BK Labour Hire and the company's role in securing industrial peace on Big Build projects.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Kourakis Royal Commission into Victoria's building industry. The proceedings are focused on examining various aspects of the Big Build, with particular attention given to specific sites and labor arrangements.

Commissioner Christopher Kourakis is leading the inquiry, which seeks to uncover irregularities within the state's construction sector. The session involves detailed questioning of Bandidos bikie Joel Leavitt. The commission is probing his time working on the Big Build, particularly in Melbourne's south-east and then on the Hurstbridge line in the city's north. Leavitt's criminal history, including convictions for violent behaviour, was listed in the commission documents earlier this week.

Also read Royal Commission: Bandido Bomber Paid $165k for Unknown Labor Hire Services Amid Billings Scandal

Leavitt Claims Memory Loss During Testimony

Leavitt's testimony has been marked by significant claims of memory loss. More than 200 times, when answering questions, the bikie claimed he couldn't recall specific details. This pattern of non-response prompted Commissioner Kourakis to directly ask if Leavitt had a medical condition affecting his memory. Counsel assisting the commission, Chris Carr, SC, highlighted financial irregularities during the proceedings.

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He noted that Leavitt was paid $165,000 by BK Labour Hire. Mr. Carr suggested this appeared to be a payment without a proper purpose, raising questions about the nature of the work performed. BK Labour has loomed large as the commission examines what happened at the Gap Road level crossing project. The company's involvement is central to understanding the broader issues of labor supply and industrial relations on major infrastructure projects.

Witnesses Link Labour Hire To Industrial Peace

Putting BK Labour on the project was claimed by a number of witnesses to be a condition for industrial peace with the CFMEU. This allegation suggests that the engagement of the labor hire firm was not merely a business decision but a strategic move to avoid disruptions. The inquiry continues to hear evidence regarding the complex relationships between contractors, unions, and labor hire agencies.

Each piece of testimony adds to the commission's understanding of how these arrangements influenced project delivery and costs. The proceedings remain open to further submissions and evidence as the investigation progresses.