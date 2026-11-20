Evidence from Victoria's Big Build Royal Commission exposes inflated invoices, fake labor payrolls, and union intimidation tactics on public infrastructure projects.

The Royal Commission into the Victorian construction industry has revealed a series of financial misconduct schemes that drained public funds during the state's major infrastructure program. Commissioner Chris Kourakis AC presented evidence of fabricated invoices, inflated meal expenses, and unperformed labor paid by the Victorian taxpayer. The investigation highlights systemic corruption within the Big Build projects, where union officials and affiliated individuals allegedly exploited their positions for personal financial gain.

Inflated Invoices and Ghost Payrolls

Evidence presented to the commission includes a $20,000 invoice for a souvlaki lunch, a $12,000 donation to the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU), and $17,000 in fake invoices. Investigators also discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in paychecks issued to bikies and union officials for work that was never completed or explained. These financial discrepancies were uncovered during the inquiry into corruption and criminality within the construction sector.

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Commissioner Kourakis Challenges Memory Claims

Commissioner Chris Kourakis AC repeatedly challenged Bandidos bikie Joel Leavitt and BK Labour Hire boss Bernard Kearney regarding their apparent amnesia during testimony. Commissioner Kourakis stated that claiming not to recall events could constitute an offense, emphasizing that saying words does not equate to providing an answer. The commissioner warned both witnesses that public servants have a duty to provide accurate information to the inquiry, regardless of their personal circumstances.

Leavitt Uses PTSD as Defense

Joel Leavitt attributed his lack of recollection for most of 2021 and 2022 to post-traumatic stress disorder from being shot, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, past drug use, and being hungover. He admitted to taking a line of cocaine to help him focus on paperwork. Despite these explanations, Commissioner Kourakis noted that Leavitt could not provide detailed accounts of his actions during this two-year period.

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CFMEU Influence on Construction Sites

The commission heard that the CFMEU forced construction sites to hire Leavitt as a health and safety representative through BK Labour Hire. Leavitt allegedly used this position to intimidate workers, inflate meal bills, and arrange jobs for bikies and their partners. He admitted to taking advantage of the union's power to pilfer money and unlawfully benefit the union at the expense of the state.

Contractors Yield to Union Demands

Contractors at the Gap Road level crossing removal project capitulated to CFMEU demands to hire BK Labour Hire and union-nominated safety reps. The union had stopped work for two days during a critical project phase, prompting contractors to agree to the demands to resume operations. Bernard Kearney later conceded that he paid Leavitt $165,000 as a consultant despite receiving no work in return.