Big Splash Water Park Lease Secured, Future of Slides Uncertain

The ACT government has decided against terminating the lease for Canberra's Big Splash water park, paving the way for the reopening of the 50-metre pool in November. However, plans for the demolition of the water slides have sparked community concern and a campaign to save the park's iconic features.

Canberra 's beloved Big Splash water park , a cornerstone of summer fun for many, has remained closed since the start of 2024, sparking concern and frustration within the community.

For nearly two years, the park has stood derelict, prompting the ACT planning authorities to initially threaten lease termination. However, a recent announcement from Access Canberra signals a shift in approach. Authorities are now satisfied that the park's operators, Purdon, are actively working towards reopening the facility, specifically focusing on the 50-metre pool, with a target date set for the beginning of November this year.

This development comes after the ACT government requested a justification from the owners as to why their lease should not be terminated, a request prompted by the prolonged closure and lack of maintenance. The government's decision to refrain from further action against Purdon is based on the observed progress in repairs and preparations for the pool's reopening.

Despite the positive news regarding the pool, a shadow of uncertainty hangs over the future of the water slides and other iconic infrastructure that define Big Splash. Owners are expected to submit plans for demolition, potentially transforming the park into a significantly different recreational space. This prospect has ignited a wave of disappointment and opposition from community groups like Save Big Splash, who argue that the water slides are integral to the park's identity and appeal.

ACT Greens deputy leader Jo Clay echoed these sentiments, expressing the community's anger at the government's decision not to enforce stricter penalties or even cancel the lease, given the extended period of inactivity. The debate highlights a tension between the government's desire to see the site utilized and the community's strong attachment to the park's original features.

While the reopening of the 50-metre pool is a lease requirement, the fate of the slides rests solely with Purdon, leaving the community in a state of anxious anticipation. Chris Steel, a key figure in the decision-making process, emphasized that Access Canberra retains the authority to take further regulatory action if Purdon fails to adhere to the terms of the lease. The situation surrounding Big Splash is further complicated by ongoing discussions about potential land re-zoning for residential development.

However, the ACT government has firmly stated its commitment to maintaining the site's recreational purpose, ruling out any plans for housing. This assurance, while welcomed, does little to alleviate the concerns of those who fear the loss of the water slides. Amelia Tattam, chair of Save Big Splash, passionately argued that a water park without slides is a diminished experience, particularly for young people and families who rely on such spaces for recreation.

She criticized the government's lack of action, stating it contradicts promises made during a public meeting in February. The community feels betrayed by the perceived leniency shown towards Purdon, especially considering the prolonged closure and the potential for a drastically altered park.

The reopening of the pool is seen as a minimal step, and the fight to preserve the water slides continues, representing a broader struggle to protect valuable community assets and ensure they remain accessible and enjoyable for future generations. The coming months will be crucial as Purdon's plans for the site are revealed, and the community awaits a definitive answer regarding the future of Big Splash's iconic slides





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Big Splash Canberra Water Park Lease ACT Government Water Slides Reopening Community Recreational Space

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