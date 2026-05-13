Big Tax Shake-up for Investors and Homeowners

The Australian government's latest changes to the tax system aim to make it more fair for both investors and homebuyers, with potential consequences for the real estate market. While the focus is on addressing the problems associated with the negative gearing and capital gains tax loopholes, there are potential challenges faced by both investors and homeowners.

The Australian government, led by Treasurer Jim Chalmers , introduced significant tax changes that impact not only investors but also prospective homeowners. The capital gains tax will now be taxed on half of the capital gains and the other half will be exempt for investments like a person's own home.

Negative gearing will change for existing and newly built homes, where the losses can only be used to write down tax on other residential properties or carried forward to future years. Investing in a newly built home will now come with an inflation discount once the investment is held for a certain period





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Jim Chalmers Treasurer Capital Gains Tax Negative Gearing Investors Homeowners

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