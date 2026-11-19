Grand Theft Auto VI has launched worldwide after 13 years, with Australians among the first to play. The game cost over US$1.5 billion to make and is projected to sell 30 million copies by year end.

Grand Theft Auto VI has finally been released after a 13-year wait, with Australians among the first in the world to play it. The game unlocks at 12am on November 19 in each time zone.

Australians on the eastern seaboard have been playing for almost five hours. If you are in Western Australia, your gameplay is three hours behind your fellow countrymen. Britain is eight hours behind you, meaning Londoners still cannot access the game for another six hours. Players are diving into the new and improved Vice City, Leonida, which is Rockstar Games version of Miami, Florida.

Also read The Evolution and Origins of the Grand Theft Auto Franchise

Grand Theft Auto VI Gameplay Features And Tone

The game features the usual car chases, drug deals, set-ups and jewellery store heists the crime video game series has been known for since 1997, dialled up to 11 in 2026s outing. According to a review, the franchise eighth standalone title is Bonnie and Clyde on meth, a love story for the ages, and a different tone to any game in the franchise before it.

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Rockstar Games has taken a big swing with its first new Grand Theft Auto in 13 years, and the result is one of the best games ever made. Within the first few hours, one reviewer escaped masked men in a hospital wheelchair, kidnapped a local doctor for his painkillers and flew a plane on a cocaine drop. The staggered release-induced FOMO is but one way Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive has built anticipation for a release experts say is unprecedented.

On November 19, we will see the biggest release of any kind of entertainment IP in the history of humans, a New York University business professor told the New York Times. The professor added that businesses are bracing for a day of minimal to no productivity. One estimate put the cost to the Australian economy at about $70 million. That figure assumes one in 100 of the country 14 million workers will chuck a sickie to play the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI Production Cost And Sales

NSW Premier Chris Minns has also commented on the release. The game cost more than US$1.5 billion to produce, and it is still widely considered to be the most expensive video game ever made. Regardless, whatever they have invested, they will more than receive in return. Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, has sold more than 230 million copies in the 13 years to August.

It has made more than $14 billion in revenue in that time period. According to the New York Times, Wedbush Securities estimates the sequel will shift more than 30 million units by the end of the year. That would rake in US$3 billion ($4.4 billion) in sales in the process. The game is not available to buy on disc.

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More controversy is sure to come as players delve further into lead characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos life of romance and crime. Grand Theft Auto III was refused classification in Australia for implied violence against sex workers. A modified version was made available for sale the following year. Plus, in 2014, Grand Theft Auto V faced similar issues.

Grand Theft Auto Online Meme And Cultural Impact

The phrase Grand Theft Auto V has become a popular catchphrase online. People use it to react to major news or global events.

For example, we got Grand Theft Auto VI features and plot points. Proceed at your own risk. Australians are among the first in the world to dive into the new and improved Vice City. Was Grand Theft Auto VI worth the 13-year wait?

Did the leaks spoil too much for you? Are the graphics as cutting-edge as the hype claims? We want to hear from you.