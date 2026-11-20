Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur will play the Brisbane International for the first time since 2019, joining a field that includes world No.1 Alexander Zverev, defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Naomi Osaka.

Alex de Minaur has been confirmed as the latest entrant for the 2027 Brisbane International, in what could be the biggest drawcard for the tournament since Rafael Nadal made his injury return on Pat Rafter Arena three years ago.

De Minaur returns to Brisbane International

The announcement marks de Minaur's first appearance at the event since 2019. His fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios made his own comeback from a lengthy lay-off at the 2026 showcase. De Minaur follows several marquee men who have played the competition since it returned from a COVID-19 enforced hiatus that ran from 2020 to 2023. That list includes Nadal, Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

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I love playing on Pat Rafter Arena and have so many fond memories of competing in Brisbane, de Minaur said. The support is always awesome, and I cannot wait to get back out there. There is nothing better than playing at home in Australia, he said. The first week of the year is a great opportunity to get the season off to a strong start, and Brisbane is the perfect place to do that.

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It will be a strong field, as always, but you cannot beat winning at home, so I will be doing everything I can to lift the trophy in Brisbane, de Minaur said. The Brisbane International will be a crucial phase in de Minaur's preparations for the Australian Open. He is looking to cast aside an inconsistent 2026 in which his world ranking slipped from No.5 at one point to No.11 in the current ATP live rankings.

He started the year promisingly with a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz, and a title at the Rotterdam Open in February. He then suffered a dip in results, including frustrating defeats at the Paris Masters in the round of 32 and a second round capitulation at the US Open. Those fade-outs, despite reaching the final of the Vienna Open where he was again defeated by Alcaraz, ensured he missed the ATP Finals.

Zverev and Medvedev join strong field

He attended instead as the first alternate, having competed in 2024 and 2025. It will be a heated field de Minaur steps into when the Brisbane International launches on January 3. He will be joined by defending champion and four-time Grand Slam winner Daniil Medvedev and world No.1 Alexander Zverev. Zverev is coming off a career-best year in which he claimed the globe's top mantle.

He finally broke through to win his maiden two Grand Slam crowns at the French and US Opens, while also reaching the final at Wimbledon. The German's inclusion will mark the first time the Brisbane International has featured both world No.1s. Elena Rybakina is returning to the women's draw for a third time. Rybakina, who clinched the silverware in 2024, triumphed at the Australian and US Open in 2026.

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Osaka faces top players in women's draw

She could end up facing two former No.1s in Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka, who combine for 10 Grand Slam gongs between them. Osaka will make her fifth appearance at Pat Rafter Arena. She made her comeback from a year off to have her first child at the 2024 Brisbane International. She has since captured attention for her fashion choices as she enters the various arenas she has played on this year.

I am really happy to be returning to Brisbane. The fans always bring incredible energy, and it is a place I love competing, Osaka said. I am excited to start my season here, where the atmosphere is always great. I am looking forward to some great matches and hopefully giving the fans some exciting tennis to enjoy, she said.