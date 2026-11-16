Hells Angels bikie Kane Montebello charged with threatening to kill journalist Nick McKenzie

Kane Montebello, a Hells Angels chapter president and former CFMEU safety rep, has been charged with making threats to kill and harassing Nine journalist Nick McKenzie via text messages, including AI-generated images. He was released on bail and will appear in court next year.

Kane Montebello, a Hells Angels chapter president and former CFMEU safety representative, has been charged with threatening to kill and harassing Nine investigative journalist Nick McKenzie.

Victoria Police's Taskforce Hawk arrested and charged the 36-year-old Mooroolbark man on Monday with two offences: one count of making threats to kill and one count of using a telecommunications device to menace, harass and offend. Police allege he sent a number of threatening, offensive and abusive text messages to the 45-year-old journalist on Friday night.

Also read Montebello President Charged With Threats Against Journalist Amidst Fake Certificate Probe

AI Images and Noose Allegations

The ABC understands Montebello is alleged to have used AI to create and send images of McKenzie, including an image of him with a noose around his neck. Other images depicted McKenzie as a rat and a dog being walked by what appeared to be a bikie. Montebello has been released from custody on bail, with a court date scheduled next year.

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Last week, a royal commission heard evidence that Montebello was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and a CFMEU representative. The royal commission is probing alleged criminality and corruption on Victoria's Big Build. McKenzie's reporting on allegations of corruption and links to organised crime within Victoria's CFMEU was instrumental in sparking the scrutiny that led to the commission. The royal commission heard that Montebello was a CFMEU health and safety representative and a member of the Hells Angels.

Victoria Police confirmed the man is also the subject of previous charges. On Thursday last week, Taskforce Hawk detectives separately charged Montebello with two counts of making false certificates of building qualifications and one count of driving whilst suspended. He was bailed and is set to appear at Ringwood Magistrates' Court in March next year.

Bandidos President Also Charged

On the same day, detectives also charged a 34-year-old Codee Staff, who is believed to be a health and safety representative and a president of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang. He was charged with 232 counts of making false documents in October this year and was bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates' Court in February. Taskforce Hawk had charged Montebello and Staff with allegedly procuring fake building industry certificates from notorious industry conman Jack Younes.

Taskforce Hawk was established in 2024 in response to reporting from McKenzie and his colleagues. It focuses on assessing new intelligence and evidence relating to allegations of criminal behaviour linked to the construction industry. It also proactively targets organised crime associated with the sector, including individuals employed within the construction industry who have known links to outlaw motorcycle gangs. Police encouraged anyone with information about concerning behaviours in the construction industry to speak to them.

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Media Condemns Threats to Journalist

As always, it can be done anonymously and reports will be treated with the strictest of confidence, a police statement said. In a statement reported by Nine masthead The Age, the newspaper's editor Patrick Elligett condemned the alleged offending and welcomed the Victoria Police investigation. A spokesperson said: Threats against journalists are becoming all too common.

If we accept this as normal, it will have a chilling effect on public interest reporting and our society will be poorer as a result. We're pleased to see Victoria Police acting on these allegations. On the first day of the royal commission's public hearings last week, counsel assisting Chris Young KC warned of the serious consequences of threatening or intimidating witnesses.

Every witness in this case study has been compelled to attend, they have no choice about giving evidence and the law protects them from doing so, he said. It is a serious criminal offence to threaten or intimidate a witness, to punish a worker for giving evidence or information to the commission, to pressure a witness to give false evidence or to destroy evidence. Some of those offences carry long terms of imprisonment.

The royal commission continues, with a two-week block of public hearings scheduled through to November 20.