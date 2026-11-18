The Big Build royal commission heard Bandidos member Joel Leavitt is accused of forging invoices, including a $165,000 bill paid by BK Labour Hire for work he may not have done. Commissioner Chris Kourakis warned him that failing to answer questions is an offence.

Bandidos bikie Joel Leavitt has been accused of forging invoices and pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-existent work on Victoria n government building sites.

Leavitt accused of forging invoices

The Big Build royal commission heard the Bandidos member had issued labour hire company BK Labour an invoice of $165,000. The invoice was issued by a company of which Mr Leavitt was the sole director, JVL Consulting. Two days later, the lump sum was paid into his account.

Also read Bandido Gang Member Defies Royal Commission with Over 200 'I Can't Recall' Responses

Mr Leavitt could not recall the exact details of the work he carried out or the duration of the job, but at one stage suggested to the commission it could have been just hours of work. Commissioner Chris Kourakis highlighted that would have equated to about $20,000 an hour for his services. Maybe I would have charged that, Mr Leavitt said. If a client is willing to pay, why not.

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Everyone likes money. Bernard Kearney, from BK Labour Hire, told the inquiry he decided to pay the bill and move on, despite Mr Leavitt having not done the work, but failed to explain why. The commission indicated it had evidence to suggest the money was a standover tactic, possibly because Mr Leavitt had information on BK Labour that it wanted kept quiet, which he denied, or because he stood over the company with explicit or implied violence.

Commissioner warns Leavitt about memory loss

Mr Leavitt sought legal advice before he told the inquiry that to the best of his recollection he had never stood over anyone at BK. During Wednesday's hearing, Mr Kourakis gave Mr Leavitt several stern warnings that it was an offence to fail to answer questions put to him under examination.

The only reason I am saying this is to warn you that a finding could be made that you have made what some people would see as outlandish claims of having no memory over periods of years in an attempt to avoid answering the questions, he said. Mr Leavitt had responded that he could not recall more than 200 times to questions he was asked during Tuesday's hearing.

He told the inquiry he was seeing a psychologist to help with memory loss, which he attributed to post traumatic stress disorder, and claimed that during the period he was being questioned on, a gang squad had a contract on his life. Mr Leavitt said he was also shot, contributing to the trauma, but when asked questions about the shooting, he did not have any recollection of being shot or going to hospital with a gunshot wound.

He also did not remember where it happened but said media reporting suggested he was at a Rebels clubhouse. I am doing the best to my ability, commissioner, to get this thing going, I do not know what else to say. It f***ed me up, he said. Shortly after the shooting, Mr Leavitt said, he patched over to the Bandidos, but told the commission he could not remember why he did that.

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Inflated souvlaki invoice questioned

The inquiry was later shown another invoice for souvlakis for construction workers at the Hurstbridge rail line job, which it also suggested was fraudulent. The catering bill came in at $9,000 but was inflated to $20,000. Text messages accompanying the invoice suggested $5,000 was pocketed by two CFMEU health and safety representatives, one of whom was Mr Leavitt.

Mr Leavitt was questioned over text messages that appeared to show a Rebel bikie member asking him if there were any other Rebels on a particular Big Build project to give someone a talking to. Counsel assisting the commission Chris Carr SC put to Mr Leavitt that he was nothing more than a bikie heavy that the CFMEU wanted on building sites so he could intimidate people into doing what the union wanted, and that he took full advantage of the CFMEU's power to get his bikie mates jobs.

Carr said: You were prepared to act without morals and you were prepared to be a heavy to get what the union wanted. Is that the truth. Leavitt replied: Not to the best of my recollection. At one stage, a hungover Mr Leavitt said he had consumed alcohol after the previous day's hearing, which left him bamboozled.

On another occasion, he invited the commissioner for a beer to get to know him better, and revealed using cocaine had helped him complete job-related paperwork. BK Labour has loomed large as the commission examined what happened at Gap Road, putting the company on the project was claimed by a number of witnesses to be a condition for industrial peace with the CFMEU.

Mr Carr accused Mr Leavitt of answering questions in a particular way to ensure he would not be caught denying something that might later be proven. Mr Leavitt, whose convictions for violent behaviour were listed in the commission on Tuesday, will resume his evidence.