Australian streamers and creators are riding the massive success of Grand Theft Auto, as GTA VI prepares to launch and Take-Two reports billions in revenue from the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto VI is slated for release on November 19, and one Australian streamer known as HeyImZed will have to buy the sequel just like everyone else.

The edition he wants costs $159.95, the most he has ever spent on a game. He believes it will be worth it. Zed broadcasts his game sessions most mornings from about 5am on Twitch, the Amazon-owned streaming site, and that is his full-time income. He calls the new game the next big gold rush.

Also read Australians' shifting attitude toward this emerging technology revealed

Take-Two Interactive Grand Theft Auto Revenue

GTA VI goes live at midnight. Its publisher, US company Take-Two Interactive, booked $US6.66 billion ($9.9 billion) in revenue in the year to March 31. About one dollar in every eight came from Grand Theft Auto. That is roughly $US825 million in a single year from a series whose newest game was 12 years old.

Research firm Newzoo forecast in July that the sequel would generate between $US3.3 billion and $US5.2 billion in sales in its first week alone, counting pre-orders. Grand Theft Auto has become a gauge of what people who create culture can pocket when their work keeps earning for 13 years, and several of those people are Australian.

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GTA V kept earning through GTA Online, a version played with others over the internet, where players spend real money on virtual cash to buy cars and other in-game items. Players like Zed act out characters for live online audiences. The company behind it is registered in Australia, and has Rockstar's official backing.

Game Developers Wages Royalties

Brendan Keogh, an associate professor at Queensland University of Technology who studies how games are made, said that blockbuster success changes little for most of the people who built it. Developers at big studios are paid a wage and do not get royalties or residuals or anything like that, he said, though senior producers sometimes have sales-based bonuses.

Keogh said the games industry effectively exploits a revolving door of excited 20-somethings, burns them out by their mid-30s, and replaces them with new 20-somethings. He believes money is also the reason why fans had to wait so long for a new instalment. This is exactly why it has taken 13 years for us to get a new Grand Theft Auto: Take-Two, he said. Rockstar did not want to compete with their own product.

Rockstar declined to comment for this story. Its workers are voting until November 26 on whether a union should represent them.

Meanwhile, a British employment tribunal is due to hear closing arguments this week in a case brought by dismissed staff who, with the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain, allege union busting practices at the game giant. Rockstar contests their account. Rockstar's actors work in motion-capture suits covered in sensors, so their movements, as well as their voices, end up in the game.

GTA V Voice Actor Royalties Music

Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno and Steven Ogg spent about three years doing that for GTA V. In 2008, one actor was paid a little over $US100,000 for about 15 months' work. He received no royalties or residuals, the repeat payments film and TV actors get when their work keeps selling. The game's soundtrack features major artists. One song, Flower in a Hurricane, features Tame Impala, King Gizzard and American singer SZA.

Apple Music's credits list Take-Two as the owner of the recording, licensed to the French labels Ed Banger Records and Because Music. That puts a game publisher in the music business. The credits do not show who owns the songwriting rights, or what the artists were paid. Older songs are licensed for the game, too.

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Martyn Ware of British band Heaven 17 said in 2024 he was offered $US7500 for each of the three writers of the band's song Temptation. A 27-minute preview on Netflix was released six hours before putting it on YouTube. Netflix ranked it first on its English-language film chart that week, with 31.1 million views. Netflix counts views by dividing hours watched by running time, so that is not 31.1 million people.

Even so, an advertisement had topped a chart of films. Miami-Dade County, the real place behind the game's Vice City, announced a $US3.9 million marketing deal with Rockstar last month. The county in south-east Florida says $US975,000 of that is going to a public park. Someone who played Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2005 is 36 now.

Grand Theft Auto Australian Classification Rules

That year, the game had its Australian classification revoked after hidden sexual content was found in it, pulling it from sale. The average Australian gamer is now 35, according to the industry's Australia Plays 2025 survey, and Keogh said that for most people, games are now just normal media alongside films, TV, music. He said the rules have barely moved, even after the games got an adult rating. We got R18+ but it is just glorified MA15+, he said.

Even at R18+, the guidelines do not permit drug use tied to incentives and rewards. Zed plays on nopixel, one of the best-known role-play worlds. The company behind it, nopixel Studios Pty Ltd, was identified as Australian in a 2024 World Intellectual Property Organisation decision. For six years, Zed played bikie Edward Roebuck.

Three months ago, he switched to Jason Krueger, a polite man trying to deal with hardened criminals, and he said his audience has nearly doubled. Gamers are not typically the underbelly type, he said. His income comes from Twitch subscriptions, a share of advertising, donations and sponsorships. He moved his streams to the early morning to reach more Americans, who now make up about 45 per cent of his audience.

About 10 per cent of his viewers are Australian. The former mortgage broker said he works longer hours than he would in an office job. I know a lot of people tell their kids, you know, do not get into it ... but it genuinely is all it is cracked up to be, he said.

GTA VI launches as a single-player game, so Zed plans to put his character aside and play it as himself: It will just be me, as me, not me as someone else.