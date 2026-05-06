Billionaire Donates $10 Million to Create Nature Reserve in Great Dividing Range

A billionaire technology investor, Mike Gregg, has donated $10 million to purchase 7,000 hectares of land in the Great Dividing Range, converting it into a nature reserve. This philanthropic effort, one of Australia’s largest for land conservation, was funded by Mike and Sue Gregg through their private land conservancy, Great Southern Land Conservancy. The conservancy acquired six adjoining properties in the mountains south-west of Port Macquarie, led by Atticus Fleming, former head of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. The Eaglehawk-Misty Mountains property features diverse ecosystems and is a haven for threatened species. Gregg emphasized the importance of supporting organizations with strong leadership, while Sue Gregg highlighted their commitment to conservation. The donation is a significant contribution to biodiversity and regional communities, with the conservancy also acquiring other properties like Morven Creek and Lands End.

A billionaire technology investor, Mike Gregg, who amassed wealth through WiseTech Global, has donated $10 million to acquire 7,000 hectares of cattle and logging land in the Great Dividing Range , transforming it into a nature reserve .

This philanthropic endeavor, one of Australia’s largest for land conservation, was funded by Mike and Sue Gregg from Sydney’s northern beaches. Their private land conservancy, Great Southern Land Conservancy, purchased six adjoining properties in the mountains south-west of Port Macquarie. The conservancy is led by Atticus Fleming, former head of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Gregg’s Shearwater Capital office in Edgecliff is just a short walk from Trumper Oval, where the two men met playing cricket nearly 40 years ago. Gregg emphasized the importance of knowing the leadership of organizations they support, likening it to his approach as an investor. With the final purchase completed last week, Fleming highlighted the significance of the now-combined Eaglehawk-Misty Mountains property, which features tall moist forests, steep rainforest-clad gorges, wild rivers, and rich grassy woodlands.

This 7,000-hectare area, equivalent to the size of the entire eastern suburbs plus part of the City of Sydney, or double the Inner West Council area, stretches from Cottan-Bimbang National Park in the north to the foothills adjacent to Bugan Nature Reserve in the south. The property is a haven for koalas, greater gliders, and other threatened species.

Gregg, who ranked 150th on the rich list in 2025 with an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, noted that his wife, Sue, was the driving force behind the conservancy. They found it exciting to work together on this ambitious project after separately dabbling in charity. Gregg reflected on their travels to remote places like the Galapagos, Easter Island, Macquarie Island, and Africa, where they observed the environmental impact of deforestation.

A pivotal moment came about 10 years ago when they visited an Australian Wildlife Conservancy property on the Gulf of Carpentaria, taking a helicopter flight and walking along a remote beach. Gregg rated this experience highly, alongside seeing turtle tracks on the sand. He pointed out that the environment is under-served by philanthropy compared to other causes like medical research and the arts, with only about 4% of philanthropic giving in Australia going to environmental causes.

Sue Gregg, in her first public comments, stated that they found themselves in a fortunate position to do good and chose conservation of the Great Southern Land – Australia. Peak body Australian Land Conservation Alliance chief executive Jody Gunn highlighted the essential role of private conservancies like Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Bush Heritage Australia, and The Nature Conservancy Australia in nature protection.

The largest single philanthropic gift for land conservation in Australia is thought to have been an anonymous $21 million donation for the purchase of the 350,000-hectare Vergemont Station in western Queensland by The Nature Conservancy. Gunn noted that $10 million is likely the largest such donation in NSW. A gift of this scale has the potential for significant contributions to biodiversity and regional communities.

Great Southern Land Conservancy’s other acquisitions include the 1,300-hectare Morven Creek property west of Yamba and the 745-hectare Lands End property between Grafton and Glen Innes. The Perth-based Wright-Burt Foundation co-funded the Morven Creek purchase, which adjoins Washpool National Park and has pockets of internationally significant rainforest and old-growth remnants





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Billionaire Investor Donates $10 Million to Create Nature Reserve in Great Dividing RangeMike and Sue Gregg, co-founders of the Great Southern Land Conservancy, have donated $10 million to purchase 7,000 hectares of land in the Great Dividing Range, transforming it into a nature reserve. This philanthropic effort, one of Australia’s largest for land conservation, aims to protect critical habitats for threatened species and combat environmental degradation.

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