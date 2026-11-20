A Barcelona court has heard that Mango founder Isak Andic asked a therapist to persuade his son Jonathan to leave the company before the December 2024 fall in Montserrat that killed him. Jonathan Andic denies wrongdoing and remains under investigation on suspicion of homicide.

Mango founder Isak Andic was attempting to force his son's resignation from the fast-fashion company in the days before he fell to his death, a Barcelona court has heard.

The billionaire, 71, fell 100 metres while walking with his son Jonathan Andic in the Montserrat mountain range in Catalonia, Spain, in December 2024. Jonathan Andic, 45, who was on the company's board, was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of homicide but has denied any wrongdoing. He said at the time that his father had slipped and fallen from the side of a cliff.

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Therapist Facilitated Break Request

He paid 1 million euros, equivalent to 1.7 million dollars, in bail to avoid custody after his arrest in May. He also agreed to report weekly to the court, and the Barcelona court renewed his bail conditions this week. Both men had been consulting the same therapist about their troubled relationship, according to WhatsApp messages seen by the high court in Barcelona. The father had asked the therapist to persuade his son to take a one-year break from Mango.

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Spanish media reported that the therapist, named in court papers as Julia, told Isak Andic that his son had agreed to the request. She said Jonathan wanted to tell his father during a walk in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona. Two days later, on December 14, Jonathan Andic and his father met in Montserrat for the walk that led to Isak Andic's death. Investigators believe that the therapist had previously discussed a cliff-edge therapy with Jonathan Andic.

In that therapy, he would confront his father with his true feelings while both men stood on a precipice. The father and son had long had a difficult relationship after Jonathan Andic assumed broad company responsibilities as vice-chairman of the Mango board in 2014. His father then returned to front-line duties and downgraded his son's role the following year.

WhatsApp Messages Reveal Exit Strategy

According to the newly revealed WhatsApp messages between Isak Andic and the therapist, the Mango founder asked her in September 2024 to convince his son to take a sabbatical year. A month later the therapist reported back that Jonathan had accepted the idea. She then asked whether the father wanted his exit from the company to be permanent. According to the court, Isak Andic explained that he preferred to proceed gradually.

First, his son had to be persuaded to take a year off. Then, when he sought to return, he would be informed that the family should keep out of company management. The court hearing has renewed attention on the case, which has gripped Spain and the fashion industry. Mango is one of Europe's largest fast-fashion retailers, and Isak Andic was a prominent billionaire businessman.

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Ongoing Investigation Examines Evidence

His death in December 2024 shocked the company and its employees. Jonathan Andic has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintains that his father slipped and fell. The investigation continues, and the court will examine the WhatsApp messages and other evidence. The therapist's discussions with both men are expected to be a central part of the case.

The bail conditions remain in place as the legal process moves forward. Jonathan Andic must continue to report weekly to the court. The case has raised questions about family dynamics and corporate succession at Mango, but no trial date has been set. The Barcelona court is expected to review more evidence in the coming months.