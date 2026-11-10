Atlassian founders Farquhar sells $US526m shares while Cannon-Brookes buys up to $US250m

Scott Farquhar is selling up to 3.4 million Atlassian shares worth about $US526 million by December next year, while Mike Cannon-Brookes will buy up to $US250 million in stock by May 2027.

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar has begun selling shares worth about $US526 million ($760 million), while fellow billionaire co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is bulking up his stake by up to $US250 million.

Atlassian Founders Take Different Paths

The divergence ends years in which the pair held equal stakes and sold identical amounts of stock each year. A document uploaded by Atlassian to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States confirms Farquhar plans to sell up to 3.4 million shares by December next year. At Atlassian's current stock price of about $US155, those shares are worth $US526 million. The sales will be spread over the next 13 months.

Also read War widows Queen Dunbar and Shirley McLaren share stories of sacrifice ahead of Remembrance Day

The plan is part of Mr Farquhar's long-term strategy for individual asset diversification and liquidity, according to Atlassian's filing. In a short statement, Farquhar said he was selling to contribute more money to his family's charitable institution. To support Skip Foundation's work tackling some of the world's biggest challenges, starting with climate and the environment, I'm resuming a planned share sale program, Farquhar said. My commitment to Atlassian and its mission is unchanged.

Advertisement

I remain a board member and significant shareholder, with full confidence in the company's future. Cannon-Brookes, by contrast, will buy up to $US250 million ($361 million) worth of stock, or 2.5 million shares, by May 2027. That move was announced in August as the company battled to reassure investors that it could ride out the wave of AI-fuelled disruption washing through the tech industry.

The two men founded Atlassian in Sydney in 2002 and built it into a $US39 billion workplace software company as co-chief executives before Farquhar stepped down in 2024. Both founders have paused their regular share sales. Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes both owned about 19 per cent of the software maker earlier this year, but hold shares with greater voting power than those largely owned by the public.

AI Shifts Tech Industry Landscape

Farquhar's planned sales will make only a marginal difference to the balance of power within the company. An Atlassian spokeswoman declined to add to the company's filing. The advent of artificial intelligence has roiled companies like Atlassian because it has resulted in the sackings of large numbers of software engineers that used its tools and created a risk that competitors could use AI to replicate its apps at lower cost.

Atlassian has argued big companies need its software more than ever in the AI age to ensure they have a secure place to store crucial data that integrated AI tools can draw on. The stock has seesawed, trading as high as $US225 and as low as $US97. Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes were once so close that they owned neighbouring mansions on Sydney harbour. Farquhar and his wife Kim Jackson have also been linked to the couple's shared history in Sydney.