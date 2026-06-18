Billionaire Fox Family Embroiled in Public Spat Over Patriarch's Health

The billionaire Fox family has been embroiled in a public spat over the health and decision-making abilities of its patriarch, Lindsay Fox. Paula Fox, the matriarch of the family, has spoken out to vehemently defend her husband against claims that he has dementia and can't make significant decisions about his multibillion-dollar logistics empire.

The billionaire Fox family has been embroiled in a public spat over the health and decision-making abilities of its patriarch, Lindsay Fox . Paula Fox , the matriarch of the family, has spoken out to vehemently defend her husband, who is 89, against claims that he has dementia and can't make significant decisions about his multibillion-dollar logistics empire .

Paula Fox stated that her husband's only significant health issue was difficulties with his legs, which caused him to use a wheelchair occasionally. She also denied that Lindsay Fox no longer had the mental acuity to make corporate decisions, saying that he had recently negotiated a deal for $100 million.

Paula Fox attributed the rumors to a 'family friend' who was close to her eldest son, Peter Fox, who had announced on Wednesday that he would not return as Linfox executive chairman after a lengthy sabbatical. Paula Fox said that Peter had done no work for seven months and the desire for new leadership was a family decision.

She also confirmed that Peter would become a non-executive director on the boards of Linfox Logistics Australia and New Zealand and Linfox International, and would continue as chair of cash transport business Armaguard. Paula Fox also cited Peter's recent health issues, saying that he had endured his own health difficulties and needed to accept that he was no longer the best person to run the company.

The Fox family is one of Australia's richest and most influential private and philanthropic families, with Lindsay Fox's $5.7 billion fortune coming from the logistics arm of the business he founded 70 years ago. The family's tensions have been longstanding, with younger brothers Andrew and David Fox, who are also Linfox board directors, running their own businesses. Paula Fox stated that the family would 'embark on a new governance model, beginning with the appointment of independent chairs for operational businesses'.

The family plans to spend the next 10 weeks in Europe living on their superyacht, with Peter Fox also in Europe as part of his sabbatical. Paula Fox expressed her desire to find out what was 'going on' and feeding the media, suggesting that one particular person was behind the rumors. She also praised the family's long-time adviser, Bill Kelty, a former union chief, who had returned to assist the business after retiring last year.

Kelty had fixed some of the problems but was unable to resolve others, according to a source at the business





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Lindsay Fox Paula Fox Peter Fox Linfox Billionaire Family Health Spat Decision-Making Abilities Multibillion-Dollar Logistics Empire Family Business Philanthropy

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