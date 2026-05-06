Billionaire Investor Donates $10 Million to Create Nature Reserve in Great Dividing Range

Mike and Sue Gregg, co-founders of the Great Southern Land Conservancy, have donated $10 million to purchase 7,000 hectares of land in the Great Dividing Range, transforming it into a nature reserve. This philanthropic effort, one of Australia’s largest for land conservation, aims to protect critical habitats for threatened species and combat environmental degradation.

A billionaire technology investor, Mike Gregg, who amassed significant wealth through his involvement with WiseTech Global, has made a groundbreaking $10 million donation to acquire 7,000 hectares of cattle and logging land in the Great Dividing Range , transforming it into a nature reserve .

This philanthropic endeavor, one of Australia’s largest ever for land conservation, was spearheaded by Gregg and his wife, Sue, through their private land conservancy, the Great Southern Land Conservancy, which they co-founded last year. The conservancy, led by Atticus Fleming, former head of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, purchased six adjoining properties in the mountains south-west of Port Macquarie.

The final acquisition was completed last week, consolidating the Eaglehawk-Misty Mountains property, which now encompasses tall moist forests, steep rainforest-clad gorges, wild rivers, and rich grassy woodlands. This area serves as a critical habitat for koalas, greater gliders, and other threatened species.

The 7,000 hectares, equivalent to the size of the entire eastern suburbs of Sydney plus part of the city itself, or double the Inner West Council area, stretches from Cottan-Bimbang National Park in the north to the foothills adjacent to Bugan Nature Reserve in the south. Gregg, who ranked 150th on the rich list in 2025 with an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, emphasized the importance of investing in people, a principle he applies both in his professional life as an investor and in his philanthropic efforts.

He revealed that his wife, Sue, was the driving force behind the conservancy and the inspiration for its name. The couple, who have traveled extensively to remote locations such as the Galapagos, Easter Island, Macquarie Island, and Africa, were deeply moved by the environmental degradation they witnessed. They recognized the urgent need to address issues such as deforestation, which leads to the proliferation of invasive species and weeds, ultimately destroying ecosystems.

A pivotal moment in their decision to focus on conservation came about a decade ago when they visited an Australian Wildlife Conservancy property on the Gulf of Carpentaria. This experience, which Gregg described as one of the most memorable of his life, solidified their commitment to preserving Australia’s natural landscapes. Sue Gregg, in her first public statement, expressed their motivation: 'We found ourselves in the very fortunate position to do some good. We love nature and wildlife.

So, we thought, preserving and restoring land was the best thing we could do with our money. There are many great causes in the world. We chose conservation of the Great Southern Land – Australia.

' The couple’s donation is a significant contribution to land conservation in Australia, where only about 4% of philanthropic giving is directed towards environmental causes. Jody Gunn, chief executive of the Australian Land Conservation Alliance, highlighted the essential role of private conservancies such as Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Bush Heritage Australia, and The Nature Conservancy Australia in nature protection.

The largest single philanthropic gift for land conservation in Australia is believed to be an anonymous $21 million donation for the purchase of the 350,000-hectare Vergemont Station in western Queensland by The Nature Conservancy. Gunn noted that $10 million is likely the largest such donation in NSW. The Great Southern Land Conservancy’s other acquisitions include the 1,300-hectare Morven Creek property west of Yamba and the 745-hectare Lands End property between Grafton and Glen Innes.

The Perth-based Wright-Burt Foundation co-funded the Morven Creek purchase, which adjoins Washpool National Park and features internationally significant rainforest and old-growth remnants





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