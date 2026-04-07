Billionaire's Estate at the Center of Bitter Inheritance Fight

A dispute over the will of the late Melbourne billionaire Nick Andrianakos is dividing his family, with his children battling in court over his estimated $2 billion fortune. The case involves an unsigned will, a partner in Greece, and high-profile lawyers, promising a complex legal battle.

The estate of the late Melbourne billionaire Nick Andrianakos is embroiled in a contentious inheritance dispute among his four children. The legal battle, currently unfolding in the Supreme Court of Victoria, centers around conflicting claims regarding the validity of the deceased tycoon's will. The youngest son, Theo Andrianakos, is the plaintiff in the case and alleges that his father, prior to his passing in Greece last year, had revised his will.

Theo asserts that this unsigned document reflects the true intentions for the distribution of the estate. However, his siblings, Paul and Kristina Andrianakos, along with Vicky Papamarkou, are contesting this claim and are relying on the original, signed will, which they believe is the legally binding document. The value of the estate is estimated at $2 billion. A source, familiar with the probate feud but not authorized to speak on behalf of the family, compared the situation to a high-stakes drama, emphasizing the involvement of prominent legal representatives on both sides. The source indicated that the family's preference is to keep the matter private, but a public trial appears increasingly likely.\The dispute intensified following the failure of a mediation hearing held on March 30th to resolve the conflict. Theo Andrianakos released a statement to the press, highlighting the private nature of the family matter and emphasizing his commitment to honoring his father's final wishes and continuing his legacy. Kristina Andrianakos and Vicky Papamarkou have declined to comment on the matter, while Paul Andrianakos has not responded to requests for comment. Further complicating the legal proceedings is the involvement of the late petroleum baron's partner, who resides in Greece and was represented at the mediation. Reports suggest that she had been promised up to €5 million ($8 million) from the estate. Another plaintiff in the case is Peter Pagonis, a succession planner with Horizon Nexus Partners, who provided financial advice to the billionaire. Pagonis, who has advised numerous ultra-high-net-worth families on succession planning and family dynamics, has not responded to requests for comment. The late Nick Andrianakos also had significant property and business interests in Greece. At the time of his death, he was reportedly involved in building a luxury hotel in Nafplio. The Andrianakos Property portfolio includes assets in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide, notably a $385 million half-stake in Melbourne’s Northland shopping centre acquired in 2025.\Adding to the narrative, a 2022 article on the Andrianakos Property website stated that a succession plan was already in place, reflecting the family's involvement in the business. In the article, Nick Andrianakos singled out Theo as a key figure in the conglomerate. Theo has been the chief executive of Andrianakos Property Group, Nikos Property Group, and Milemaker Petroleum since 2018, while his siblings hold director positions in several family companies. In 2021, The Australian Financial Review Rich List ranked Nick Andrianakos as the 150th wealthiest Australian, with an estimated fortune of $896 million. The family's valuation reached $2 billion in 2025, representing a 26% increase from the previous year. Nick Andrianakos passed away in March last year while in Greece, reportedly suffering a heart attack. Theo led the family’s response to his father’s death, issuing a statement and accompanying his father’s body back to Australia, saying he was an incredible man. The unfolding inheritance dispute promises to be a complex and protracted legal battle, exposing the family's private affairs to public scrutiny and potentially reshaping the future of the Andrianakos empire





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Inheritance Will Billionaire Legal Dispute Family Business

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