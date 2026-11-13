Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns over affairs, Colette Kress named interim chief

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has resigned after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy. Colette Kress is interim CEO as investigations continue.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has resigned from his top post at the chipmaker he co-founded, after reports of the tech titan's extramarital affairs came into the spotlight this week.

Huang had an affair with a businesswoman US intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, which Beijing denies. Separately, the outlet and later others found Huang was said to have had another affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly, compounding calls for him to step down. Reports of a third affair, this time with another Nvidia employee, emerged on Friday following his resignation, effective immediately.

Also read Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid spy scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

Colette Kress Named Interim Chief Executive

The California-based company said that Colette Kress, who has been Nvidia's chief financial officer and executive vice president since 2013, will step into the role of interim chief executive. The scandal marks the most tumultuous chapter yet for Nvidia, whose high-end chips have emerged as the leading building blocks for artificial intelligence. Huang has become a key face in the AI race, both across the industry and often on US President Donald Trump's side in Washington.

Nvidia says that Colette Kress is now interim chief executive. Before joining Nvidia more than 13 years ago, Kress worked at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments in various roles, according to her executive biography on the company's website. In a statement about her new post on Thursday, Kress said that Nvidia's strength has always come from its people and that she was committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years.

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The company's board of directors also said that it had named its first-ever chairman, Harvey C. Jones, an entrepreneur and venture investor. Over the weekend, following news reports of Huang's relationship with a woman identified as former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, Nvidia's then chief executive apologised for being unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children, Huang wrote in an email to employees, adding that his colleagues also deserve better from him.

Investigation Into Foreign Intelligence Effort

Neither Huang nor Nvidia identified who he had been intimate with by name, but the apology arrived shortly after Nvidia said it was investigating whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The Times reported that US intelligence agencies discovered Nvidia's Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang, who also goes by the name Huang Le, and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing.

Huang is a common surname and the two are not related. The Times reported Huang, 63, and Powell, 48, were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, California, hotel during an Nvidia conference in March. Both Huang and Powell are married to other people. The New York Times reported Huang had engaged in a second affair with one of his subordinates, Kimberly Powell, who is Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

The scandal also has ramifications for Huang's personal life. Huang's admission has fuelled speculation about the fate of his 41-year marriage with Lori Huang, 64. She is president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which had $US9 billion ($13.1 billion) in assets as of 2024, including $US6 billion in fresh funding that year. Of Jensen Huang's 922 million Nvidia shares, more than half belong to a trust where he and Lori Huang are the co-trustees, according to financial filings.

She is also the sole controller of a trust that owns about $US5 billion worth of Nvidia shares. Jensen Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, walk to the White House to attend a state dinner hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping in September. Lori Huang joins a small group of tech titan spouses who have had to grapple with public infidelity. The list includes MacKenzie Scott.

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Scramble For New Permanent Chief Executive

Huang co-founded Nvidia back in 1993, and had led the company ever since, with no clear successor in sight. Huang's ouster has led to a scramble for a new permanent chief executive, and Nvidia said it was considering both internal and external candidates.

As well as Kress, various other names have been floated as potential successors, including Nvidia co-founder Chris Malachowsky, AMD chief executive Lisa Su (who is a cousin of Jensen Huang), Arm boss Rene Haas, former Google chief Eric Schmidt and Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan. US President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying former Apple chief Tim Cook should take the role.

NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple, Trump said on social media. A Legend replaces a Legend! he added. Nvidia hasn't provided any notable new updates in its internal review that was first announced at the weekend.

At the time, the company said it had no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Trump was reportedly briefed about intelligence findings involving Huang well before the scandal erupted publicly. But when asked at the weekend whether he wished he had acted sooner on that information, the president said, I don't think so, and maintained that Nvidia's chief executive was an honorable guy.

Trump later said the FBI was looking into Huang's affair with Alice Huang, although where exactly that probe stands is unclear. Meanwhile, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill are calling for further investigations. Many eyes have been on Nvidia's ties to Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which prominently touts the companies' partnership on its website.

Last year, Megaspeed was accused of illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December said there was no evidence of such exports. On Thursday, Megaspeed maintained that it took its obligation to comply with American export control laws extremely seriously and that it was committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government. Singaporean authorities said they questioned Alice Huang and confiscated her passport.