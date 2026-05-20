Billy Joel Condemns Upcoming Biopic on His Early Life

Singer-songwriter Billy Joel has condemned an upcoming biopic titled Billy & Me, emphasized by a casting call from filmmaker John Ottman, as 'legally and professionally misguided'. He noted that the project does not have his approval or rights to his music or life story, and considered it both unofficial and inaccurate. The production, however, holds exclusive life rights for Billy Joel's first manager Irwin Mazur and Joel's friend Jon Small, who are attached to the film as consultants and co-executive producers.

Billy Joel condemns upcoming biopic about his early life as ‘legally and professionally misguided’ Singer-songwriter has ‘not authorised or supported’ Billy & Me, which will be based on the story of his first manager Irwin Mazur Billy Joel has condemned an upcoming biopic titled Billy & Me, told through the eyes of his first manager, as “legally and professionally misguided”.of Joel’s first manager Irwin Mazur , who discovered the singer in 1966, signed him in 1970 and oversaw his career up until Joel signed with Columbia Records in 1972.

His career took off with his album Piano Man one year later. Casting is now under way, with film-maker John Ottman, who recently edited the hit Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, set to direct.

However, Billy & Me does not have Joel’s approval, rights to his music, or his life rights – the latter essentially being an agreement studios strike to buy a person’s permission to adapt their personal story without the threat of lawsuits





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Billy Joel Biopic Irwin Mazur Early Life Manager Career Casting Call John Ottman Michael Piano Man Uptown Girl Jon Small Authentic Portrayal David Ripp

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