Billy Smith's E-Bike Crash a Wake-Up Call for Sydney Roosters

Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith has learned a valuable lesson after suffering a concussion and missing a couple of NRL games due to a high-speed e-bike crash. Smith, who lives near Bronte Beach, would often see young teenagers racing around the streets on e-bikes and would judge them for going too fast and being reckless.

Sydney Roosters centre Billy Smith has learned a valuable lesson after suffering a concussion and missing a couple of NRL games due to a high-speed e-bike crash .

Smith, who lives near Bronte Beach, would often see young teenagers racing around the streets on e-bikes and would judge them for going too fast and being reckless. However, after his own prang at the start of the season, Smith has opted for extra precaution and now uses a heavy-duty helmet and goggles.

The lack of parking at the Roosters' training precinct means most of the players rely on e-bikes and electric scooters to commute, and Smith's crash was a wake-up call for the team. Roosters coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis were reportedly furious after the incident, and Smith was worried about their reaction. He was concerned about his health and safety, and it was a good lesson for him.

Smith returned for the Roosters in round four, but reinjured his knee and had to have some cartilage removed. He spent more time on the sidelines, but is now back in action and expected to start on the left wing against the Raiders in Canberra on Friday. Smith prefers to play centre, but knows he will need to bide his time, with Hugo Savala making the most of his own positional switch from the halves.

The Roosters have struggled with consistency and have lacked the ability to stay in every contest for 80 minutes. They now meet the Raiders and an in-form Ethan Strange, who spent time in the Roosters' system. Smith is solid on the left wing and is expected to start there until Daniel Tupou returns from a calf injury. The Roosters' next home game against Cronulla in round 16 will double as the club legend's 300th NRL game





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Smith Sydney Roosters NRL E-Bike Crash Consistency

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roosters' disappointing loss to Storm raises concerns about consistencyThe Roosters suffered a disappointing loss to the Storm, with coach Robinson expressing frustration over the team's defensive effort and lack of respect for the ball. Despite having six Origin players back from Wednesday's series opener, Robinson refused to accept that the team's error-prone showing was due to fatigue.

Read more »

House prices fall in Sydney and MelbourneThe cost of buying a home in Australia's two biggest cities has dropped, according to the latest figures from research agency Cotality. Dwelling values fell 0.9 per cent in Sydney and 0.8 per cent in Melbourne during May. There was also a drop in the ACT, of 0.2 per cent.

Read more »

Billy Smith used to get annoyed by teen e-bike hoons. Then he crashed his ownSydney Roosters centre Billy Smith has reflected on the lessons of his e-bike bingle earlier in the season, revealing the prang left him “pretty banged up”.

Read more »

Billy Smith used to get annoyed by teen e-bike hoons. Then he crashed his ownSydney Roosters centre Billy Smith has reflected on the lessons of his e-bike bingle earlier in the season, revealing the prang left him “pretty banged up”.

Read more »