Bin Chicken Roundabout: A hotspot for crashes and near-misses

A poorly designed roundabout south of Brisbane has been identified as one of the worst spots for crashes in the Greater Brisbane area. The roundabout has 12 entrances and exits and is confusing for drivers, resulting in near-misses and crashes every day.

A dual-lane roundabout south of Brisbane has been identified as one of the worst spots for crashes in the Greater Brisbane area. The roundabout, which has 12 entrances and exits, is poorly designed and confusing for drivers, resulting in near-misses and crashes every day.

Drivers in the wrong lane try to exit onto the motorway or a local road, only to collide with a vehicle in the correct lane. The spot, dubbed the Bin Chicken Roundabout on Google Maps, is under the M1 between Eagleby and Beenleigh, about 45 minutes' drive south of Brisbane's CBD. The roundabout has been pitch-black at night for months, with a traffic sign warning of a lighting outage ahead due to theft.

Analysis by CrashDash of Queensland government data revealed that the Brigade Drive, Saverin Road, Blackbird Street, and Pacific Highway roundabout is the worst spot for crashes in the Greater Brisbane area. A 23-year-old man died after a Toyota ute collided with pylons. Tow truck drivers have described the layout as confusing, particularly for non-locals, with incidents of crashes and near-misses happening every day.

Some crashes happen when people entering via City Road from the left lane try to keep going around to the Brigade Drive side of the roundabout, while a driver in the inside lane legally takes the northbound on-ramp onto the Pacific Motorway. At the southbound exit, both lanes can continue around the roundabout, but only the left can exit to the Pacific Motorway.

Two weeks ago, George Phillips was leaving Beenleigh to drive northbound on the M1 towards the Brisbane CBD and entered the roundabout from City Road. He took the right-hand lane, which would allow him to exit as early as the M1 to travel north, or continue around to any of the other exits.

However, in Phillips' case, he said another driver tried to continue around the roundabout from the left-hand lane in front of him as he tried to exit onto the Motorway - leading to a crash resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage. Professor Narelle Haworth, a chair at the MAIC-QUT Road Safety Collaboration, said roundabouts were generally safer than traffic lights for motorists because they usually encouraged drivers to slow down, which meant crashes were less serious.

However, Haworth said multi-lane roundabouts could be less safe, particularly at higher speeds. Logan Mayor Jon Raven said copper theft was responsible for the lack of lighting at the roundabout, which he noted was a state-controlled road that fell under the responsibility of Transport and Main Roads. He said his council was working closely with police, Transport and Main Roads, Energex, and other local governments to prevent further thefts.

CrashDash's analysis showed across Greater Brisbane there were 23,641 crashes over three years, or about 22 per day. Of those, 262 were fatal and 10,367 were serious. Most crashes happened on weekdays, from 3-5pm, and most were rear-ends





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Roundabout Crashes Near-Misses Brisbane Bin Chicken Roundabout Copper Theft Traffic Safety Road Safety

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